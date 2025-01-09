PUB warns of possible flash floods & 22 degrees Celsius temperatures from 10 to 13 Jan

PUB warns of monsoon surge potentially causing floods from 10 to 13 Jan

PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency, warned of potential flash floods from 10 Jan onwards.

The National Environment Agency stated that a monsoon surge is currently heading for Singapore.

Singaporeans can expect “moderate to heavy thundery showers” between Friday (10 Jan) and next Monday (13 Jan).

“Intense downpours may overwhelm our canals and drains temporarily, leading to flash floods,” PUB reported.

It encouraged the public to stay informed through PUB Flood Alerts on Telegram or by downloading the myENV app.

The public will have to adjust their weekend travel plans if needed.

Avoid walking into ankle-deep water

PUB urged people to check their travel destinations for flood risk and to plan their routes accordingly.

“Do not walk into flooded areas. Moving waters above ankle height can cause you to fall.” It warned.

As for drivers, PUB informed them not to drive through flooded areas above kerb height

If a flooded area is absolutely unavoidable, cars should stay close to the middle lane and drive slowly, keeping engine speed constant by not braking.

For more information on how to act during floods, the public can access the Get Flood-Wise campaign website.

As a silver lining, the rainy weather will result in cool and windy conditions from Friday to Monday.

The daily minimum temperatures may dip to around 22 degrees Celsius in some places.

Those ‘escaping’ to Malaysia for the weekend should also be alert as the country will be hit with the same monsoon surge, according to local reports.

