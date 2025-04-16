Former Chief of Army David Neo joins PAP’s Tampines GRC team for GE2025 as one of two newcomers

PAP Tampines GRC team welcomes former Chief of Army David Neo for GE2025

Former Chief of Army David Neo has been unveiled as the newest member of the five-person People’s Action Party (PAP) team contesting Tampines GRC in GE2025.

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli introduced the revamped team at a press conference today (16 April).

The line-up change follows the departure of incumbent Desmond Choo, who will be contesting the newly-formed Tampines Changkat SMC.

This comes on top of a vacancy left by MP Cheng Li Hui, who resigned in 2023 after an affair with then-Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin.

Stepped down as Chief of Army in March

Neo, 47, becomes the first new face to join the Tampines team.

The former Major-General stepped down as Chief of Army on 21 March, capping off a career that saw him lead the Army through a post-Covid resurgence of large-scale exercises and operations.

During his tenure, the Army resumed live-firing drills, delivered humanitarian aid to Gaza, and safely disposed of a massive WWII bomb in Bukit Timah.

On 4 April, Mr Neo joined Senior Parliamentary Secretary Baey Yam Keng on a community visit in Tampines — a move that sparked speculation about his candidacy.

That speculation proved true.

At the press conference, Mr Neo said he plans to focus on building strong ties with residents as he begins his journey in public service.

Assistant professor with marketing PhD is 2nd PAP team newcomer

Dr Charlene Chen has also joined the PAP team for Tampines GRC, making her the second new candidate for GE2025.

An assistant professor with a PhD in marketing and a master’s in psychology, the 43-year-old had previously volunteered in Buona Vista.

In 2024, she became a grassroots advisor in Tampines East, where she led Meet-the-People sessions for residents.

Alongside Mr Masagos and the two other new candidates, Mr Baey and Senior Minister of State Koh Poh Koon will also remain on the Tampines GRC team for GE2025.

Tampines GRC is set to become a multi-cornered contest in the upcoming election, with the Workers’ Party (WP), National Solidarity Party (NSP), and People’s Power Party (PPP) all announcing their intentions to run.

In GE2020, the PAP team secured a decisive 66.41% of the vote, defeating the NSP.

Also read: Amy Khor will not run for GE2025, PAP team contesting in Chua Chu Kang GRC sees 2 new faces

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao and Baey Yam Keng on Facebook.