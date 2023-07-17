Tan Chuan-Jin & Cheng Li Hui Resign From PAP, Both Decisions Accepted By PM Lee

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Tan Chuan-Jin & Cheng Li Hui Resign From PAP With Immediate Effect

Both Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and Tampines GRC MP Cheng Li Hui resigned from the People’s Action Party (PAP) and as Members of Parliament (MP) on Monday (17 July).

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) made the announcement today.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has accepted their resignations.

He said the resignations were necessary “to maintain… high standards of propriety and personal conduct”.

Tan Chuan-Jin resigned to focus on family

In Mr Tan’s letter to the Prime Minister, he referenced a recent incident where he uttered “words which were rude and unparliamentary in nature”.

He accepted that this was wrong, and he made a public apology, as well as to the MP concerned.

“Deservedly, there has been much disquiet over my remarks,” he wrote.

Some felt he wasn’t being impartial, while others thought it was conduct unbecoming of a Speaker. Some called for his resignation.

“As Speaker, I should have known better and held myself to higher standards,” Mr Tan elaborated.

“The issue at hand isn’t just about the mistake itself. My mistake raised broader questions over my neutrality and impartiality as Speaker. The credibility of Parliament and the Chair is critical and cannot be compromised.”

He added that the recent episode has “added to the hurt” he has caused his family, stating he’s let them down.

We have spoken about my personal conduct before. There are areas where I have fallen short. I need to take responsibility for them, and help heal my family.

Mr Tan said he needs space to recover and work through the issues, and after a discussion with his wife, they agreed he must step away from politics and devote himself to his family.

“I apologise to my fellow Singaporeans, residents, volunteers, colleagues and friends for having let them down.”

He also said he is deeply grateful for PM Lee’s leadership, support and guidance over the years, as he is for the friendship and cooperation of his fellow MPs in Parliament.

PM Lee accepts Tan Chuan-Jin’s resignation

The PMO also added PM Lee’s letter reply to Mr Tan’s resignation.

“I appreciate your admission that you have fallen short in the matter of your personal conduct, and understand your desire to step away from politics and help heal your family,” he wrote, adding he has spoken to Mr Tan previously about this.

“You admitted that what you did was wrong and offered to resign. I accepted, with your resignation to take place after I had made arrangements to continue to take care of the residents in Marine Parade GRC and your own Kembangan-Chai Chee ward.”

Mr Tan’s ward will be taken care of by Mr Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, Second Minister for Law and MP for Marine Parade GRC.

PM Lee also addressed the recent hot mic incident, noting he has made a public and personal apology.

“But your uttering them as Speaker in the Chair made this a more serious matter,” PM Lee said.

I am saddened that you are not leaving politics in happier circumstances. But your resignation is necessary, to maintain the high standards of propriety and personal conduct which the PAP has upheld all these years.

He thus accepts Mr Tan’s resignation and thanks him for being a PAP team member. He also wished him and his family the best in their next phase of life.

Cheng Li Hui resigns as both MP and PAP member

PM Lee said in a statement that he had accepted Ms Cheng’s resignation.

“Her resignation is necessary, to maintain the high standards of propriety and personal conduct which the PAP has upheld all these years.”

In place of Ms Cheng, Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for Social and Family Development and Second Minister for Health, as well as MP for Tampines GRC, will take care of the residents in Tampines East ward in Tampines GRC.

Ms Cheng’s letter simply stated that she has resigned with immediate effect.

“I am very sorry to be resigning in these circumstances, and would like to apologise to the party, as well as to my residents and volunteers,” she wrote in the letter.

Social media accounts disabled

Checks by MS News on 17 July show that both Mr Tan’s and Ms Cheng’s social media accounts have been disabled.

