Business as usual at City Square Mall during S$50M revamp, keep calm & carry on shopping

City Square Mall will stay open during revamp, explore new eateries & refreshed food court

It’s no secret that Singaporeans love chilling in shopping malls. Besides getting to escape the excruciating heat, there’s always so much to see and do.

If you’ve visited City Square Mall recently, you may have noticed boards around the place.

Yup, the mall is undergoing some serious revamp work, but the good news is your favourite shops like adidas Outlet Store, Cotton On, Decathlon, DON DON DONKI, UNIQLO and many more remain open amidst all the construction hustle.

Once this fancy multimillion-dollar facelift is complete, the mall is going to look slicker than ever with new vibes plus loads of cool stuff for both shopaholics and foodies.

In the meantime, you can still swing by and check out some of the new F&B spots and a spruced-up food court. Read on for more.

City Square Mall to unveil new look in 2025 after S$50 million revamp

After 15 years of serving Farrer Park’s residents and visitors, City Square Mall is in the midst of a S$50 million Asset Enhancement Initiative (AEI), which is expected to be completed in 2025.

As part of efforts to enhance the 11-storey mall, the AEI will add about 26,000 square feet (sq ft) of bonus Gross Floor Area (GFA), unlocked by efforts such as leveraging the Community/Sports Facilities Scheme and decanting mechanical and electrical facilities at the basement.

Thanks to the bonus GFA, patrons can look forward to a new F&B haven and food court on Level 4 and Basement 3 respectively. But more on that in a bit.

Other than diversifying dining options, the AEI aims to provide an elevated experience for all mall-goers with a modern interior — perfect for that #fitcheck shot — and added community-based initiatives.

Callie Yah, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Asset Management Division at City Developments Limited (CDL), which owns and manages City Square Mall, said: “I am confident that shoppers will delight in the refreshed ambience and upgraded tenant mix brimming with diverse new F&B options.”

“In line with our corporate strategy to continually revitalise our portfolio of assets, the AEI aims to uplift the shopping experience for both shoppers and tenants.”

New & improved dining options

We’re Singaporeans. Of course we are constantly on the lookout for places to eat.

City Square Mall is rising to the occasion by revamping its dining options to satisfy our cravings.

Set to open in mid-May, the mall’s newest nostalgia-themed Food Republic will be moving down from Level 4 to Basement 3.

The revamped food court will feature local delights from well-known stalls such as Hjh Maimunah Mini, Li Xin Teochew Fish Ball Noodles, Thye Hong Fried Prawn Noodles, and many more.

In its place, Level 4 will be transformed into a food lover’s paradise called Gastro Square, which will feature a wide variety of culinary delights ranging from local favourites to international cuisine.

Besides the new dining areas, the mall has added a new take-away Food Cluster in the basements. Basements 1 and 2 are now home to returning tenants such as Crave, EAT., Nam Kee Pau, and Ya Kun Kaya Toast.

They are joined by yummy newcomers such as Hummus House by Pita & Olives, Jie Traditional Bakery, Munchi Pancakes, PlayMade, Talad Thai Banana, Taning, and Towkay Fried Chicken so you and your makan buddies will have plenty of fresh spots to check out together.

After satisfying your cravings, don’t forget to treat yourself to some retail therapy at stores like Charles & Keith, iStudio, Skechers, and Watsons, which remain open throughout the AEI.

To see which stores are still up and running and which are gearing up for a grand comeback, check out City Square Mall’s online directory. Shopping spree, anyone?

New family-friendly hub & eco-friendly interior decorations

Despite our packed schedules, it’s crucial to carve out time for our nearest and dearest.

City Square Mall is stepping up to the plate by rolling out community spaces on Level 4, which will be transformed into a cosy spot for hosting a variety of community engagement programs, events, and cultural activities catering to children and families.

Last but certainly not least, City Square Mall aims to showcase its commitment to sustainability by integrating upcycled materials into its refurbished interior design.

For instance, lift lobbies and wall finishes from Basement 4 to Level 6 will be decorated with sustainable eco-materials.

Keep calm & carry on shopping

As you can see, City Square Mall regulars need not fret about having to find a new shopping and dining destination during the AEI period.

Signages and temporary directories have also been placed around the mall to redirect visitors from the areas affected by the revamp so they won’t get lost.

With that, here’s all you need to know before making your way over:



City Square Mall

Address: 180 Kitchener Road, Singapore 208539

Opening hours: 10am – 10pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Farrer Park

For more information, check out City Square Mall’s website and follow them on Facebook or Instagram to stay on top of all the latest events and promotions.

Transition periods can feel a bit wonky at first. But hey, it’s all part of the journey, so just hang in there, be a little patient, and before you know it, you’ll be stepping into a stunning space ready for some serious exploring.

After all, good things are worth waiting for.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with City Square Mall.

Featured image courtesy of City Square Mall.