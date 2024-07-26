Tech-savvy car thieves in Johor targeted Toyotas, fled with vehicles within 30 seconds

69 luxury cars & 4-wheel drives reported missing in Johor since January

Johor police revealed that a car theft syndicate needed just 30 seconds to make away with a luxury vehicle, despite it being fitted with an alarm and immobiliser system.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Johor police chief M. Kumar told local press on Thursday (25 July) that the crime syndicates would use devices that can kickstart a car’s ignition and jammers to turn off the vehicle’s alarms and Global Positioning System (GPS).

Malay Mail also reported that the syndicates mainly targeted luxury cars and four-wheel drives to sell to the black market in a neighbouring country.

The thieves also allegedly focused on stealing Toyota car models.

“Among the syndicate’s preferred models were Toyota Hilux, Toyota Alphard, Toyota Vellfire, and Toyota Fortuner,” Mr Kumar told the press.

Police arrest syndicates after month-long operation

According to ST, Mr Kumar announced the police’s successful month-long operation, which saw the arrest of 110 men and women aged between 16 and 59.

A few of those arrested were also wanted for drug offences, while about two dozen were found to be involved in motor theft cases.

Mr Kumar noted that the syndicates would operate in groups of two or three people and use rental cars to roam estates, ungated communities, and shopping centre car parks.

The stolen vehicles would be sent to neighbouring countries by land, appearing on the black market at up to RM40,000 (S$11,539).

Johor police did not disclose the countries that the vehicles were transported to.

81 car seized during Johor police raid

According to Malay Mail, a total of 81 vehicles — consisting of 25 cars, a van, 51 motorcycles and 13 motorcycle frames — were seized during the operations. The police also confiscated 30 vehicle components and various vehicle theft equipment from the suspects.

The suspects are currently being investigated for vehicle theft and possession of stolen property.

Mr Kumar shared that 69 luxury vehicles and four-wheel drives worth RM8.8 million (S$2.54 million) have been missing since the start of this year.

Motorists are hence advised to ensure their vehicles are “well-guarded” by security systems.

Featured image adapted from Polis Johor on Facebook.