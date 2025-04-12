Post office employee in Japan mails used condom to female colleague, gets arrested

Post office employee in Japan arrested after mailing used condom

On Thursday (10 April), a post office employee in Japan was arrested for mailing a used condom to a female colleague to satisfy his sexual urges, reports Japanese news outlet The Sankei Shimbun.

Yasuhiro Nakajima, a 43-year-old employee of the Neyagawa Post Office in Neyagawa City, Osaka Prefecture, admitted to the allegations following the arrest.

Authorities say they have received more than a dozen similar reports from various post offices, and the police are currently investigating possible links between the cases.

Envelopes contain used condoms and tissues with semen

According to the arrest warrant, Nakajima is suspected of sending an envelope containing a used condom and tissues with bodily fluids to a post office in the prefecture in December 2024.

At his residence, police also discovered two more envelopes containing used condoms.

The investigation revealed that the envelopes were addressed to female postal workers.

DNA analysis of bodily fluids found on the envelopes pointed to Nakajima’s involvement.

Suspect denies intention of obstructing office’s operation

While he admitted to sending the items, Nakajima partially denied the charges.

“I sent it to satisfy my sexual urges, but I did not intend to disrupt operations,” he said.

Japan Post has said that it will continue to fully cooperate with authorities.

Investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Nataliya Vaitkevich on Pexels, for illustrative purposes, and The Japan Times.