Man in Thailand attempts to mail 2 infant corpses via parcel, Chinese tourists had allegedly bought them

Man tried to mail two infant corpses to woman in Thailand

Thai police intercepted a parcel containing two infant corpses on Thursday (6 Feb) afternoon, reported The Nation.

A man had attempted to send the package from a logistic service shop in Bangkok to Chiang Mai.

However, employees at the shop found the parcel suspicious and alerted the police.

Man who tried to mail corpses allegedly hired by black magician

Once alerted, police officers rushed to the scene to inspect the parcel. They eventually found two blackened dried bodies in the package.

Police revealed that a 47-year-old man named Chai had attempted to mail the package.

Chai, however, claimed he was hired by a man named Pol, to bring it to the shop and mail it to an address in Chiang Mai.

Self-proclaimed black magician claimed Chinese tourists bought them

Pol was later found to be a 39-year-old self-proclaimed black magician who claims he’s able to communicate with spirits.

He told the police that a group of four Chinese tourists visited his shop last December and offered to buy the corpses for 30,000 baht (S$1,203).

They then asked Pol to mail the bodies to a Chiang Mai address at a later date.

Pol had originally bought the infant corpses for 10,000 baht (S$401) from Samut Prakan, a town in South-Central Thailand.

Thai police are considering the charges to bring against Pol.

Also read: Abandoned infant found in box left under cactus, search underway for Thai mother

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from The Nation.