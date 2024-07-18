Abandoned infant found in box left under cactus, search underway for Thai mother

Abandoned infant found under cactus, rescued by rescue team

At around 4pm on Wednesday (17 July), Thai police received a report about an infant found inside a box placed under a cactus in a village in Rayong Province, according to Komchadluek.

The police along with a rescue team came to investigate the scene.

Upon arrival, they found the male infant wrapped in a pink towel inside a brown cardboard box.

A report from Thaiger said the baby was wearing a diaper, and was crying loudly in the box.

The rescue team said the infant appeared healthy and estimated he had been born five hours earlier.

The infant was fed milk and then taken to Pluak Daeng Hospital.

4-year-old boy opens box out of curiosity

An eyewitness, Ms Wanida, 33, told the police that she came home after picking up her boy from school.

The four-year-old boy was running around near the cactus when he spotted the cardboard box placed under it.

Out of curiosity, he used his toy gun to open the box and found an infant. Shocked, he ran to tell her to take a look.

After seeing an infant in the box, she quickly reported it to the police.

Police are looking for mother

According to Komchadluek, police officers from the Pluak Daeng Police Station plan to scour the area and check all the CCTV cameras in an attempt to identify the person who abandoned the infant.

They have also requested birth records from a nearby hospital to see if they can identify the mother. If identified, legal action will be taken, said the report.

If the mother is found guilty, she will face up to three years in jail, or a fine of up to 6,000 baht (S$220), or both.

Featured image adapted from Komchadluek and 3Plus News.