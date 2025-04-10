Milo Van is coming to 5 S’pore malls to serve free cups of chilled Milo, relive the good old days

Milo Van is hitting CapitaLand malls from 12 April to 31 May

Feeling nostalgic (and thirsty)? You’ll want to swing by a few CapitaLand malls between 12 April and 31 May.

The iconic Milo Van is rolling in, and it’s ready to transport you back to those hot, sweaty school Sports Days.

In celebration of the beverage’s 75th anniversary in Singapore, the much-loved Milo Van will visit five malls on select Saturdays, serving up free cups of chilled Milo for a refreshing taste of the good old days.

Check out the schedule below and mark your calendar:

12 April, 11am to 2pm — Westgate (L1 The Courtyard, Main Entrance)

26 April, 11am to 2pm — Lot One (L1 Covered Plaza)

10 May, 11am to 2pm — Bugis+ (L1 Open Plaza, in front of Meow BBQ)

17 May, 4pm to 7pm — CQ @ Clarke Quay (in front of Block B #01-01)

31 May, 11am to 2pm —Plaza Singapura (L1 The Courtyard, near CHAGEE)

Milo Van sachet samples to be given away

Besides grabbing a refreshing cup of malty chocolate goodness, you’ll also score free Milo Van sachet samples to take home.

According to the brand, the product is made with the same powder used in the Milo Vans themselves, so you know you’re getting the real deal.

Now, you can whip up your own ice-cold Milo drink at home — no sweaty running required, just pure Sports Day nostalgia.

Plus, each mall will have an exclusive one-day Milo promotion at its supermarket so you can stock up while you’re there.

P.S. The brand has teased that the Milo Van’s visits at CapitaLand Malls are just the beginning of its 75th anniversary celebrations, so we’ll have to stay tuned for more info.

