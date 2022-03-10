Australian Woman Claims Singapore Milo Is “Terrible”

For many Singaporeans, there’s no better way to start their days than with an energising cup of Milo.

But over on another sunny island, Australian Milo lovers are realising that there are different recipes of the chocolate malt drink.

It all began when an Australian woman took a sip of her Milo and thought it tasted different and “terrible”. Turns out, the Milo was made in Singapore and not in Australia.

Source

Nestlé later said that the Singapore and Australia recipes are “different” but “very similar”.

Australian woman realises weird-tasting Milo is from Singapore

Last Thursday (3 Mar), the Australian woman took to Facebook to voice her dissatisfaction when a tin of Milo she bought from Aldi supermarket tasted “really weird”.

She expressed that it also had a “weird texture”, reported 7News Australia.

The lady also inspected those from Coles – another supermarket operator – and found that they were labelled “Made in Australia”.

The woman later called Nestlé and a customer service agent explained that the 1.25kg tins were made in Singapore.

The Australian then warned others to check the back of the tin if they want Milo that “tastes like real Milo”.

Source

Other customers also experienced “weird” tasting Milo

Apparently, the woman was not the only one who could taste the difference between the Milo recipes.

Other Aldi customers echoed similar sentiments after consuming the ‘made in Singapore’ Milo. One of them even said she could not stomach the taste of the Singapore recipe, reported Daily Mail.

According to 7News Australia, another Milo lover took an ART after consuming Singapore’s Milo recipe as they thought they had lost their sense of taste.

Nestlé Australia imported made-in-Singapore Milo

A Nestlé Australia spokesperson acknowledged that ‘made-in-Singapore’ Milo is “not quite the same” as that made Down Under but that it’s “very similar”.

They also said that Nestlé Australia recently imported some Milo tins from their Singapore factory.

This was due to ongoing upgrading works at their factory in New South Wales, reported AsiaOne.

Nestlé Australia added that they have made every effort to ensure the ingredients and taste are as close to that local Milo fans are familiar with.

Nonetheless, they assured that the Australian stock will be returning to Aldi’s shelves soon.

Try the different recipes for yourself

Judging from the Australians’ experience, it appears our chocolate malt drink recipe might not be suited to their taste.

While we love our Milo, we can certainly empathise with the experience of sipping on a familiar drink only to be surprised by its taste and texture.

Here in Singapore, both the Australian recipe and Singapore recipe Milos are sold. Have you tried both recipes and if so which do you prefer? Let us know in the comments below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps & Facebook. Image on the right is for illustration purposes only.