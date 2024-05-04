Changi Airport flights & baggage claim delayed due to rain on 4 May, snacks given to passengers

27 flights at Changi Airport delayed, baggage of 24 others also delayed

On Saturday (4 May) morning, torrential rain fell across Singapore, causing national water agency PUB to issue flood warnings.

The weather also caused disruptions at Changi Airport, with flights and baggage claim delayed.

To appease passengers, free snacks were given out by the airport.

27 flight delayed at Changi Airport

At Changi Airport, a total of 27 flights leaving Singapore were delayed, Changi Airport Group (CAG) told The Straits Times (ST).

Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 showed several flights delayed by hours on Saturday morning.

One of them was Scoot flight TR12 to Sydney, which was supposed to depart at 10am but eventually departed at 12.38pm.

A passenger on that flight told ST that the pilot announced that cargo handlers couldn’t load luggage onto the plane due to the risk of lightning from the heavy thunderstorm.

Instead, the plane had to fly off without the check-in luggage. Passengers were informed that their luggage would take the next flight and be delivered to their homes and hotels.

Baggage claim also delayed at Changi Airport

Passengers who arrived at Changi Airport on 4 May were also affected by the weather, as they had to wait hours for their check-in luggage.

In a Facebook post at 12.58pm on Saturday, Changi Airport said there would be delays in baggage presentation and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

This was due to inclement weather and lightning warnings, as the safety of their ground handlers was of priority.

Passengers on a total of 24 flights experienced baggage handling disruptions, ST reported. Some of them had to wait for almost two hours.

Several passengers were also seen waiting at the baggage claim area at Terminal 2.

Changi Airport offers snacks to affected passengers

Thankfully, the passengers weren’t left in the lurch.

They were encouraged to approach the on-ground staff for complimentary refreshments.

In a photo posted by the airport, staff were seen offering drinks like Milo and mineral water from carts.

They also allowed passengers to exit the baggage-claim area and reenter once their baggage was ready for collection.

Complimentary baggage delivery service was additionally offered to passengers of selected airlines.

Operations returned to normal by mid-afternoon

In an update to its Facebook post at 3.10pm, Changi Airport said the lightning warnings had been lifted and baggage handling operations were returning to normal.

They appreciated the passengers’ patience and cooperation during the delay.

CAG said in a statement received at 5.50pm that the issues were resolved after the wet weather subsided.

Heaviest rainfall on 4 May was 107.2mm

In a Facebook post on 6.37pm, PUB said the heaviest rainfall on 4 May of 107.2mm was recorded in western Singapore from 7.30am to 1.30pm.

“This amount corresponds to 65% of Singapore’s average monthly rainfall in May, and lies within the top 3% of maximum daily rainfall records since 1978,” it added.

However, no flash floods occurred, the agency noted.

Thundery showers expected in the first half of May

Earlier this week, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) released a statement forecasting moderate to heavy thundery showers during the first half of May.

These showers are anticipated in the late morning and afternoon on most days, possibly accompanied by gusty winds.

Despite the expected heavy rainfall, the daily maximum temperature is forecast to range between 33°C and 34°C on most days.

