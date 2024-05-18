Hawker food prices in S’pore increased by 6.1% in 2023: SingStat

Hawker food prices in Singapore see larger increase in 2023

Hawker food prices in Singapore increased 6.1% in 2023 from 5.7%in the previous year, according to a study by the Singapore Department of Statistics.

Specifically, meal costs at food courts and coffee shops rose 6.1%, while those at hawker centres increased 6.0%.

The study was done by collecting the prices of over 100 common hawker food items across 1,700 stalls.

These included items like cai fan, chicken rice, fishball noodles, coffee, and tea.

Noodle dishes & beverages among most affected

Generally, noodle dishes saw the biggest average price increase at 7.6%. This was followed by beverages at 7% and rice dishes at 6.3%.

At hawker centres, beverages saw the largest price increase at 6.9%, outpacing noodle dishes at 6.2% and rice dishes at 5.4%.

In comparison, at food courts and coffee shops, beverage prices rose more gradually at 6.3%. Meanwhile, the price of noodle dishes spiked by 8%, and rice dishes by 6.5%.

The study noted that compared to hawker centres, the average price levels of cooked food items sold at food courts “tend to be higher”.

Hawker food price increase highest since 2008

According to the study, the price increase in 2023 was the highest since 2008.

It surpassed the average increase of 2.2% per year from 2012 to 2022.

The price increases were partly driven by higher input costs.

This includes more expensive raw food ingredients “due to supply chain disruptions triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and compounded by other events such as the Russia-Ukraine war”.

