165 SCDF personnel developed gastroenteritis within 2 days, SFA & MOH investigating

165 SCDF personnel developed gastroenteritis in 2 days

165 Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel fell sick with gastroenteritis between 23 and 24 July at the Civil Defence Academy (CDA) in Jalan Bahar.

An SCDF spokesperson said the affected personnel developed “mild gastroenteritis”, exhibiting symptoms of abdominal discomfort and diarrhoea.

None of the personnel were hospitalised. All affected individuals had sought medical treatment and were given up to three days of outpatient sick leave.

Precautionary measures taken, investigations ongoing

Following the incident, the cookhouse and dormitories in CDA were thoroughly cleaned and disinfected for precautionary reasons.

The cookhouse will remain closed as investigations continue. In the meantime, SCDF has made alternative meal arrangements.

SCDF stressed that they take the well-being of all personnel seriously and will work with the relevant authorities to investigate the incident.

Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) also confirmed in a joint statement that investigations are ongoing.

SFA also said it will not hesitate to carry out enforcement action against errant food operators.

