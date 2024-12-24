Beggar near Waterloo Street presumably earns S$10 in 5 minutes, sparks debate

Beggar sparks debate earning S$10 in 5 minutes near Waterloo Street

A netizen recently witnessed a beggar on Waterloo Street who earned S$10 within five minutes of asking passersby for cash.

The netizen, frustrated by how easily the beggar had obtained money, shared the encounter on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Wednesday (18 Dec).

“In 5 mins earn $10. Guess how much he earns a day,” wrote the OP. “Better income than some doctors, accountants or lawyers. ”

However, while some netizens agreed with this grievance, many others slammed them for their lack of empathy.

“Nothing wrong, don’t give if you don’t want to,” writes one Facebook user.

Man has been begging for more than a year

According to Shin Min Daily News, the man has been begging at Choh Dee Food Place in Fu Lu Shou Complex for more than a year.

He begs from both diners and stall owners, and usually throws in words of blessings along with his begging.

As a result of the kind demeanour, sympathetic diners will take pity on him and give him some money.

Nonetheless, there are some who are uncomfortable with his presence.

Several stall owners believe that the man’s begging sours customers’ dining experiences and deters potential diners, which affects their businesses.

They have raised the issue to the food court manager, who has asked him to leave multiple times.

“However, he is smart. He will come back either when I am not working or when I am not in the food place,” said the manager to Shin Min Daily News.

Some stall owners had also offered to buy him food instead of giving him money, to which the beggar refused.

Netizens debate over issue

Comments under the post are split between displaying greater empathy and calling out the man’s illegal begging.

Many said there was no need for the OP to expose the beggar’s face on social media. If they did not agree with his actions, they could have simply declined when the beggar asked for money.

However, there are also a handful that suggested reporting the beggar to authorities.

In Singapore, begging is illegal under the Destitute Persons Act.

Stall owners told Shin Min Daily News on Sunday (22 Dec) that they have not seen the beggar for several days.

It is unclear whether the Facebook post is the cause of beggar’s absence.

