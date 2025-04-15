Man in S’pore sexually abuses stepdaughter for 3 years, victim’s mother blames her for reporting it

Man in Singapore admits to sexually assaulting stepdaughter since she was 9

A 33-year-old man has pleaded guilty in the High Court to sexually assaulting his stepdaughter over a period spanning more than three years, when she was between nine and 12 years old.

According to The Straits Times (ST), prosecutors revealed that after a police report was lodged, both the man and the victim’s mother attempted to pressure her into withdrawing her allegations.

The mother, who continued to support the accused, blamed the victim and claimed she had fabricated the abuse in a bid to gain independence.

On Monday (14 April), the man pleaded guilty to charges of rape, outrage of modesty, and cheating in an unrelated case.

Six other charges, mostly related to sexual offences against the victim, will be taken into consideration during sentencing, which has been adjourned.

Victim treated man as her father

The man married the girl’s mother in 2017.

Being the only male figure in her young life, the victim, who had two younger sisters, regarded him as her father.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Shu Min informed the court that the man’s sexual assault of his stepdaughter began between December 2017 and April 2018, a period when she was only nine years old.

One night, while the girl’s mother was out, he climbed into the lower bunk where she was sleeping and molested her, as her younger sisters slept on the top bunk above.

Following this initial violation, the abuse continued, occurring once or twice each month.

Man threatened to kill girl & her mother

In early 2021, the victim documented her thoughts about the repeated assaults using the Notes app on her phone, concluding one entry with the statement:

You will be in jail already if I had told anyone about this.

The following day, the man discovered this note while going through her phone.

He threatened to kill both her and her mother, coercing her into promising silence about the abuse before deleting the incriminating note.

The assaults on his stepdaughter then escalated, culminating in him forcing her to perform oral sex on him.

By March or April 2021, the overwhelming severity of the abuse led the victim to confide in a friend.

Despite her friend’s suggestion to make a police report, fear stemming from the man’s threats prevented her from doing so.

Came up with plan to report abuse

The final assault occurred on the night of 14 July 2021.

Two days later, the victim and a friend devised a plan to report the abuse.

On 17 July 2021, she attended a birthday party at her friend’s home and confided in the friend’s mother, who immediately called the police.

The man was arrested that night.

He denied the allegations and accused the victim of lying, but forensic tests later confirmed his semen on her blanket.

On 10 Sept 2021, the victim was placed in a residential home.

Mother tries to get victim to retract statement

On 21 June 2022, the victim’s mother forwarded her husband a WhatsApp message from the girl’s caseworker, stating that the victim would be interviewed by prosecutors on 30 June.

The woman then told the man that she would persuade her daughter to claim she had made a mistake, adding: “Plus, whatever she said was not correct, right.”

Shortly after, the couple met the victim and instructed her to say she had lied in her statement because she was angry with her stepfather.

Feeling pressured, the girl ran away from the residential home.

The next evening, she agreed to meet her mother, believing they would be alone.

Instead, her mother told her to get into a van, where her stepfather, sisters, and two uncles were waiting.

During the ride, the man told her to withdraw the case and claim her police statement was false.

Her mother backed him up, but the girl remained silent.

Before she got out, the man handed her S$80 and a bubble tea, telling her to reach out if she needed money.

Man seeks time to appoint lawyer for sentencing

During his court appearance on 14 April 2025, the man requested more time to appoint a lawyer to handle his mitigation plea.

His bailor, a relative, informed the court that the family had chosen not to continue posting bail.

For the most serious charge of rape, he faces up to 20 years’ imprisonment, along with the possibility of a fine or caning.

