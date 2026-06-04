Vietjet launches S’pore to Nha Trang direct flights, offers 12 million promotional tickets with fares from S$86 one-way

Vietjet announces Singapore-Nha Trang flights, along with expansion across Asia-Pacific and Europe

Singapore travellers will soon have another direct route to Vietnam to choose from after Vietjet announced a new service connecting Singapore and Nha Trang.

The new route, scheduled to commence on 11 Dec, forms part of the airline’s wider international expansion across Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Direct flights to Vietnam’s coastal hotspot

According to a press release on Thursday (4 June), the Singapore-Nha Trang service will complement Vietjet’s existing flights linking Singapore with Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang and Phu Quoc.

The addition of Nha Trang allows travellers from Singapore direct access to one of Vietnam’s most popular beach destinations.

The airline said the route is expected to further boost connectivity between Vietnam and Singapore, while supporting tourism, trade and investment opportunities.

Flights on the new route are scheduled to begin on 11 Dec. On the same day, Vietjet is also launching a separate service between Ho Chi Minh City and Cebu in the Philippines.

Promotional fares from S$86

To mark its latest expansion, Vietjet has rolled out one of its biggest promotions of the year.

The airline is offering 12 million promotional tickets across its network, with Singapore travellers able to book Eco-class fares from S$86 one-way, inclusive of taxes and fees, on existing Singapore-Vietnam routes.

The promotion is available for bookings made before 12am on 8 June, using the code SALE66.

Promotional fares are also available on Vietjet’s domestic and international Vietnam routes, with extra deals on selected fares and destinations.

Expansion beyond Southeast Asia

Apart from strengthening its Southeast Asian network, Vietjet is also expanding into Europe.

The carrier announced plans to launch a Hanoi-Prague service via Almaty, Kazakhstan, with the inaugural flight scheduled for 10 Oct.

The route is expected to improve connectivity between Vietnam, Central Asia and Europe. It will also open up new travel and business opportunities across the regions.

The airline also signed a deal with Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor Office to build an aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) hub at U-Tapao International Airport.

The facility is expected to support the region’s growing aviation sector and strengthen technical and maintenance capabilities.

Also read: AirAsia named World’s Best Low-Cost Airline for 16th consecutive year, celebrates with flight promos from S$70

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Featured image provided by Vietjet.