AirAsia named World’s Best Low-Cost Airline for 16th consecutive year, celebrates with flight promos from S$70

AirAsia named World’s Best Low-Cost Airline for 16th year in a row, celebrates with promo fares

AirAsia has done it again.

The budget airline was recently crowned World’s Best Low-Cost Airline at the 2025 Skytrax World Airline Awards, marking an impressive 16th straight win.

While they’re the ones collecting trophies, you get to do the celebrating — with flight promos from just S$70, so you can treat yourself to a well-deserved trip without torching your bank account.

Skytrax Awards: a big win that can’t be bought

The Skytrax World Airline Awards isn’t just an industry pat on the back — it’s one of the most respected honours in global aviation. And because it’s based entirely on passenger votes, you know it’s the real deal.

This year’s results were drawn from a global survey that ran from September 2024 to May 2025, gathering over 22.3 million entries from travellers across more than 100 nationalities.

And no, airlines don’t pay to enter or win, so this award can’t be bought. Skytrax covers the full cost, from the survey to the ceremony, which took place at the Paris Air Show 2025 on 17 June.

In short: it’s a big deal. And AirAsia earned it fair and square.

Celebrate with S$70 AirAsia promo fares

Winning once or twice is impressive. Winning 16 times in a row, on the other hand, is proof you’re doing something right.

And what AirAsia’s doing right is clear, with a network of over 130 destinations across Asia and a multi-hub strategy that continues to grow. The recent launch of a new route to Tashkent, Uzbekistan via Kuala Lumpur (KL) is just the latest sign that the airline isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

So, if you’ve been itching to book your next escape — whether you’re a seasoned jetsetter or just seriously overdue for a break — now’s the perfect time.

To celebrate its Skytrax win, AirAsia is rolling out promo fares from just S$70 one-way, valid for travel from 2 July 2025 to 31 March 2026.

Take your pick from a lineup of dreamy Malaysian destinations: Kota Kinabalu, for nature escapes and waterfront seafood feasts; Penang, with its legendary street food and heritage charm; and Langkawi, where island adventures and beachside views await.

For more tropical escapes, Bali, Indonesia delivers with surf-ready beaches and waterfalls, while Bangkok, Thailand sets the scene with vibrant markets, ornate temples, and rooftop bars.

Fly-Thru service takes you to even more places

If you want to go even further, AirAsia’s Fly-Thru service has you covered. It connects you from one AirAsia flight to another without extra bookings or baggage claim chaos — just a smooth transfer and you’re on your way.

Need a break from city life? Swap skyscrapers for snow-capped peaks, alpine lakes, and a rich blend of cultures in Almaty, Kazakhstan, now just a smooth Fly-Thru via KL with under three hours of transit.

Or, head down under to Darwin, Australia, where 25°C weather, coastal walks, and laid-back weekend markets offer the perfect escape from both the heat and the urban grind.

Over in Indonesia’s Labuan Bajo, boat trips take you to hidden islands and give you a chance to spot Komodo dragons in the wild. Meanwhile, Jaipur, India brings the colour, from intricate palaces to buzzing bazaars.

For those whose ideal getaway involves fins and a tank, Tawau, Sabah is the gateway to some of Southeast Asia’s most stunning dive sites.

Last but not least, Chiang Rai offers a slower pace with serene temples, quiet riverside paths, and peaceful parks, perfect for a more reflective kind of trip.

With AirAsia’s Fly-Thru service making it all so accessible, these off-the-beaten-path adventures are closer than you’d think.

Extra perks to celebrate 16 years at the top

The celebrations don’t stop at low fares. To mark this milestone, AirAsia is throwing in a few extra perks.

Get 16% pointsback when you pay with AirAsia points, along with 16% off 20kg checked baggage and the option to pick your seat before take-off. Plus, enjoy an extra S$20 off your flight bookings when you pay with your DBS/POSB Card.

These apply to bookings made by 3 July 2025, so don’t wait too long.

Ready to start your journey? Download the AirAsia MOVE App and lock in your next getaway for less.

For full promo details, visit the official AirAsia website and follow them on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on the latest travel deals.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with AirAsia.

Featured image courtesy of AirAsia and adapted from Adobe Stock Images via AirAsia.