Man sexually assaults 11-year-old stepdaughter & forces her to film him & her mother having sex, gets jail & caning

A 29-year-old Singaporean man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison and 12 strokes of the cane for sexually assaulting his then 11-year-old stepdaughter and coercing her into filming him and her mother during intimate acts.

The man pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated rape, sexual exploitation of a child, and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a minor, reports reports Channel News Asia (CNA).

The case’s presiding judge, Justice Aidan Xu, condemned the man’s actions as “heinous and depraved,” emphasising that the crimes had robbed the victim of her innocence.

Nine additional charges, including performing sexual acts of self-gratification in the presence of a child, were also taken into consideration during sentencing.

A gag order has been imposed to protect the identities of the now 13-year-old victim and her mother.

Victim slept on sofa in living room beside couple

The man married the victim’s mother in 2019, and the family moved into a one-bedroom flat.

Due to limited space, the couple slept on a mattress in the living room, while the victim slept on a nearby sofa.

The victim’s mother had three children from a previous marriage, including the victim and two older brothers.

Man sexually assaulted victim after she interrupted sex act with mother

The abuse began in November 2022 after the man became frustrated after the victim interrupted him and her mother during an intimate moment.

Later that night, he woke up to watch pornography and noticed the victim observing him.

Despite her resistance, he forced her to perform sexual acts on him, groped her, and told her to trust him, reports The Straits Times (ST).

He warned her to keep the incident secret, blaming her for “interrupting him earlier.”

A few days later, when the victim’s mother declined his sexual advances, the man again targeted the victim.

Despite her refusal, he forced her to watch him, touched her inappropriately, and coerced her into performing oral sex.

Victim hid under blanket to film couple having sex

In a further act of exploitation, the man texted the victim, instructing her to film him and her mother having sex.

The victim, relieved that he was not forcing himself on her this time, complied.

He sent her a 10-second video as an example of how he wanted the act filmed.

That night, the girl hid under a blanket on the sofa, recorded the video, sent it to him, and deleted it from her phone.

In December 2022, the victim confided in her brother about the abuse.

Although her brother wanted to inform their mother, the victim initially resisted, fearing it would hurt her mother’s feelings.

When the mother was eventually told in January 2023, the victim agreed to let the matter go to avoid breaking the family apart.

Tutor & social worker helped bring victim’s case to light

The victim’s ordeal was brought to light in May 2023 when her tutor noticed self-inflicted cuts on her forearm during a tuition session at a social service agency.

Initially dismissing the injuries as cat scratches, the victim later revealed to a social worker that she had cut herself due to feelings of worthlessness and suicidal thoughts.

Upon learning about the sexual assaults, the social worker took the victim to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, where officials filed a police report.

The man was arrested on May 12, 2023, and has remained in custody since.

Justice Xu commended the tutor and social worker for their crucial role in uncovering the abuse and ensuring the victim received help.

