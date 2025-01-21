‘Why do you have to make me do this?’: Man rapes ex-girlfriend ‘for her own good’, gets jail & caning

26-year-old man rapes ex-girlfriend, gets more than 10 years in jail

A 26-year-old man had ambushed and raped his ex-girlfriend at her home after she ended their relationship.

The High Court heard on Monday (20 Jan) that the man, whose identity is protected by a gag order, assaulted the 20-year-old victim out of anger that she had moved on from their relationship.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the man pleaded guilty to the charges of rape, voluntarily causing hurt, and mischief for cutting his electronic ankle tag while on bail.

He was sentenced to 10 years, six weeks in jail, and nine strokes of the cane.

Man rapes ex-girlfriend after they broke up

The incident occurred on Aug 21, 2021, after the victim blocked him on social media and told him to stop contacting her.

The man showed up uninvited at her home near midnight, gaining entry because her aunts were unaware of the breakup.

He confronted the victim in her bedroom, demanding to know why she had blocked him.

When she tried to contact her new boyfriend, he snatched her phone away. He then locked the door, pushed her onto her bed, and slapped her multiple times before raping her.

Throughout the assault, the man blamed the victim for his actions, telling her, “Why do you have to make me do this?” and claiming that she had “asked for” the attack.

After the assault, he suggested they get back together. The victim made up an excuse to leave the house, and the man allowed her to go.

Girlfriend did not want to report assault

According to Channel News Asia, the victim initially did not report the rape, fearing judgment and potential rejection from her family.

However, on Oct 15, 2021, the man returned to her home unannounced, prompting her to file a police report.

According to ST, Deputy Public Prosecutor Yeow Xuan told the court that the victim struggled to speak or express her emotions for over a year after the assault. She would freeze in fear whenever she saw someone resembling the man in public.

The man pleaded guilty to charges of rape, voluntarily causing hurt, and mischief for tampering with his electronic ankle tag while out on bail. Two other sexual offence charges were considered during sentencing.

The court also heard that the man tampered with his electronic tag on April 24, 2023, loosening it with pliers to spend time with friends beyond his curfew hours.

Met via online dating app

The couple met through a dating app in 2020 and began a relationship, during which the man would sometimes turn violent, hitting or strangling the victim when displeased.

She ended the relationship in May 2021, but he continued to contact her, even after learning she was dating someone else.

