Kaki Kaki Durian has MSW vending machine at Tiong Bahru Market starting 4 April

Kaki Kaki Durian debuts fruit vending machine at Tiong Bahru Market on 4 April

A fruit vending machine has launched at Tiong Bahru Market on Friday (4 April).

Local durian retailer Kaki Kaki, which also operates out of a stall in the market, is now providing customers with another way to purchase their goods.

The vending machine located at 30 Seng Poh Road is stocked with 400g boxes of Mao Shan Wang durian, it stated in a press release.

Customers can purchase durian through machine

The initiative comes just in time for the Tiong Bahru Market’s temporary closure for renovation works from 14 April to 13 July.

However, this is not the first time Kaki Kaki has rolled out such a scheme.

The retailer now has four durian vending machines in Singapore, but the latest is the first to be found in a hawker centre.

The three other machines are located at Sembawang, Tampines MRT, and Textile Centre.

Special promotional price from 4 to 13 April at all vending machines

Kaki Kaki is offering a special promotional price in view of the launch.

A box containing 400g of premium Mao Shan Wang durians that normally retail at S$38, will be offered at S$28.88 instead.

This promotion will last from 4 to 13 April at all their vending machines islandwide.

“This vending machine represents a fusion of heritage and modern convenience. We’re grateful for our customers’ support and excited to keep serving them affordable premium durians before the market undergoes its three-month renovation,” said Kaki Kaki co-founder C.Y. Wong.

