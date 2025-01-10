Woman in India claims husband let friends rape her for money while he watched videos from overseas

Woman in India accuses husband of letting his friends rape her for money

After enduring years of torment for the sake of her children, a 35-year-old woman in India has come forward to accuse her husband of allowing his friends to rape her in exchange for money.

The woman, along with her family, filed a police report on Wednesday (8 Jan), according to the Times of India.

Men recorded videos of assault to send to woman’s husband overseas

The woman’s husband, a car mechanic working in Saudi Arabia, typically visited home just once or twice a year.

In her statement to the police, she alleged that three years ago, during one of these visits, her husband brought two friends home, and they raped her.

The abuse didn’t end there as the two men continued to visit and assault her even while her husband was abroad for work.

“They would assault me often even when my husband was abroad,” the woman said.

The woman also revealed that the men recorded videos of the assaults and sent them to her husband in Saudi Arabia.

When she confronted her husband, he reportedly dismissed her protests, telling her to remain silent as he was receiving money in return for the crimes.

Stayed silent for her children

About two weeks ago, the woman got into a heated argument with her husband.

The quarrel became the breaking point, and after three years of silent endurance, she decided she could no longer remain quiet.

She confided in her family, who then accompanied her to the police station to file a report.

The woman’s brother explained that she had suffered in silence, never confiding in anyone, and had kept quiet to protect both her children and the family’s reputation.

“I stayed quiet for the sake of my children, as he threatened to divorce me,” the woman said.

The woman married her husband in 2010 and had four children with him: two boys and two girls, aged between three and 13.

Woman is 1 month pregnant

The woman is currently one month pregnant, though it is unclear who the father of the child is.

“We demand justice,” her brother added. “Her husband and his associates are trying to flee abroad to avoid arrest.”

A police investigation is now underway.

Also read: Monkeys attack man in India trying to rape 6-year-old girl

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from doidam10 on Canva and naveen0301 on Canva, for illustration purposes only.