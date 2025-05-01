Lee Hsien Yang says Lee Kuan Yew wouldn’t like what S’pore has become in NYT essay

Lee Hsien Yang criticises the People’s Action Party in New York Times essay

Lee Hsien Yang, the youngest son of Singapore’s founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, has penned a critical opinion essay for the New York Times, published just days before Singapore’s general election on Saturday (3 May).

In the piece, titled ‘My Father Founded Singapore. He Wouldn’t Like What It’s Become’, Mr Lee Hsien Yang reflects on his father’s legacy and expresses concern about the current state of governance under the People’s Action Party (PAP).

He begins by acknowledging his father’s firm leadership during Singapore’s formative years, describing it as a “benevolent autocracy”.

While recognising the PAP’s success in delivering prosperity, clean governance, and strong public services, he observes that “today that luster (sic) is tarnishing”.

Singapore ‘still an autocracy’ but no longer ‘benevolent’

Mr Lee Hsien Yang goes on to accuse the PAP of becoming increasingly “authoritarian”.

He believes that while Singapore remains an “autocracy”, it no longer mirrors the “benevolent” model his father envisioned — something he suggests will weigh on voters’ minds.

Many Singaporeans, he says, now feel the country mainly serves the interests of “the wealthy, members of the ruling party and their cronies”.

Although he once respected his father’s vision, Mr Lee Hsien Yang now sees the idea of a benevolent autocracy as “a myth” and calls for a more open, accountable government and a viable opposition.

Brings up 38 Oxley Road dispute

The fate of the Lee family home at 38 Oxley Road has been a long-standing source of public dispute.

Mr Lee Kuan Yew had wished for the house to be demolished after his death, but this became a point of contention between Mr Lee Hsien Yang and his brother, former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

In his essay, Mr Lee Hsien Yang says he and his sister, the late Dr Lee Wei Ling, sought to honour their father’s wishes but were blocked by their brother, who he suggests sees “political value” in keeping the house intact.

This led to legal action against him, prompting his departure from Singapore in 2022, fearing arrest.

A disconnect with the people

Other issues Mr Lee Hsien Yang addresses include growing distrust in public institutions, rising inequality, and shrinking freedoms.

He contrasts his father’s leadership, which was marked by high standards and a connection with Singaporeans, with today’s leadership.

“Today’s ruling elite is out of touch, and Singapore’s vaunted reputation for efficient, corruption-free governance is in danger,” he writes, referencing recent scandals such as former Transport Minister S Iswaran’s charges and the bribery case involving former Sembcorp Marine officials.

Furthermore, Mr Lee Hsien Yang points out that Singapore’s wealth distribution has become increasingly uneven, with public service failures adding to the sense of declining competence.

He also critiques the government’s shift toward autocracy, citing the expansion of repressive laws and the recent conviction of opposition leader Pritam Singh as signs of continued efforts to silence critics.

‘No chance that the government . . . will fall on Saturday’

Despite all this, Mr Lee Hsien Yang notes that the government — now led by PM Lawrence Wong — is unlikely to lose power, given the PAP’s control of 83 of the 93 elected parliamentary seats and its dominance over state institutions and the media.

He criticises the lack of free and fair elections, citing gerrymandering, a short campaign period, and restrictions on free speech that disadvantage opposition parties.

“Singaporeans deserve open and accountable government and more say in the policies that affect them,” he stresses. “Even my father predicted a day ‘must come’ when the People’s Action Party would no longer be in power.”

Also read: Lee Hsien Yang declares he’s a ‘political refugee’, S’pore authorities maintain he’s ‘free to return’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from AP News and The New York Times.