Batam woman behind death threats to S’porean escalates harassment, allegedly targets businesses & influencers

Businesses, influencers and strangers targeted by Batam woman looking for runaway lover

A harassment case involving a woman from Batam looking for her lover, “Tony”, has taken a disturbing turn, with more victims in Singapore coming forward to share their ordeals.

The case first came to light last year after 28-year-old Singaporean content creator Lovelle (not her real name) revealed that she and her loved ones had been subjected to months of threats, spam calls, and online abuse by a woman from Batam, Indonesia.

New accounts show that the harassment has since spread far beyond her immediate social circle.

The woman (referred to as A) has since started harassing businesses, influencers, and even strangers with no direct involvement.

Harassment spreads to workplaces and beyond

According to Lovelle’s best friend, the situation has escalated significantly since April 2025.

The woman allegedly began targeting not just individuals, but also workplaces and extended networks.

In one instance, a fitness studio in Tampines became entangled after A repeatedly messaged its Instagram account in an attempt to reach Lovelle’s best friend, her best friend’s sister, and Lovelle.

As the account is publicly accessible, A allegedly went further, contacting followers of the page and even reaching out to other outlets under the same fitness brand.

“She has been relentless,” the friend shared, noting that the harassment had extended to “third-degree connections” and beyond.

Local business caught in crossfire

A Singapore-based blogshop (referred to as the blogshop) has also reported being targeted despite having no involvement with the harasser.

The business said A contacted them via WhatsApp, Telegram, and repeated spam calls. This also allegedly occurred during livestreams with Lovelle.

The harassment reportedly involved multiple fake accounts, some of which were created specifically to bypass blocks.

More alarmingly, one recent incident involved a fake TikTok account using a child’s identity.

The account allegedly featured a photo of a content creator’s infant and posted an insensitive comment implying paternity claims.

However, the account was deleted before screenshots could be captured.

The blogshop described her behaviour as “deeply disturbing” and said the harassment has been ongoing intermittently since late last year.

Woman from Batam threatens influencer and her loved ones

The situation has also affected an influencer and fashion livestream host (referred to as the influencer) who had previously interacted with Lovelle through work.

She told MS News that the harassment began in Oct 2025, when A contacted her on Instagram demanding that Lovelle responded to her.

After being blocked, A allegedly escalated her actions. She spammed the influencer’s public Telegram channel and posted comments on TikTok and livestreams using multiple accounts.

More concerningly, the influencer claimed that A began targeting her family.

“She screenshot pictures of my family and boyfriend on my social media, and threatened their safety, saying she will find them,” she said.

A also allegedly created a fake account using the influencer’s family photo as a profile picture.

The influencer has not filed a police report, but said she intends to raise the matter with her Member of Parliament (MP).

Cross-border complications stall case

The case has been complicated by jurisdictional challenges, as the alleged harasser is based in Indonesia.

In January, Lovelle travelled to Batam with friends to file a police report, after being advised by multiple parties that the matter fell outside Singapore’s jurisdiction.

She discovered that the case was tied to a separate report filed by Tony, A’s alleged lover.

That case, filed at a different police station from Tony’s, was reportedly close to resolution, but stalled after Tony went missing.

According to Lovelle, efforts to coordinate between Singapore and Batam authorities also appeared to falter, with no follow-up despite initial contact.

Even with the growing number of affected parties, Lovelle said that there have been no new updates from both the local and Batam authorities.

Runaway lover is off the grid

In February, Lovelle told MS News she managed to trace Tony to a local company using AI tools and information from mutual acquaintances.

However, by the time she contacted the company, he had already resigned, allegedly after becoming aware of the situation.

His disappearance has further complicated efforts to resolve the case.

In a surprising development, Lovelle said she discovered in March that A had somehow contacted Tampines MP Baey Yam Keng.

According to Lovelle, A had emailed the MP directly and even shared a screenshot of his reply asking for more context to her email.

Demanded money to stop harassment

On 7 April, A allegedly emailed Lovelle demanding two million rupiah (around S$170) in exchange for stopping the harassment.

The message was followed by further death threats, which was consistent with her previous behaviour.

With no resolution in sight and cross-border enforcement posing challenges, those affected continue to deal with the psychological and professional impact of the ongoing harassment.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Police Force for comment.

Also read: Batam woman sends death threats to S’porean over ‘missing’ lover, police reports filed

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Featured image adapted from Leung Cho Pan on Canva & screenshot provided by the influencer.