20-year-old S’porean motorcyclist dies after accident with lorry along M’sian highway

S’porean motorcyclist hit by lorry after breaking down along M’sia’s North-South Expressway

A 20-year-old Singaporean motorcyclist died on Sunday (31 May) in an accident along Malaysia’s North-South Expressway.

He was hit by a lorry after breaking down along the highway, said the Batu Pahat District Police Headquarters in a statement on Facebook.

S’porean motorcyclist hit by lorry after stopping in emergency lane

At about 5am that morning, Singaporean Lutfi Adib Bin Yusof was believed to be on his way to Port Dickson when his motorcycle developed mechanical problems.

This caused him to stop in the emergency lane at KM82.4 of the highway, said Batu Pahat police chief Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani.

However, he was hit by a lorry travelling in the same direction, which was believed to have lost control prior to the collision.

S’porean dies on the way to hospital, lorry driver unhurt

Mr Lutfi suffered severe head injuries as a result of the accident, Assistant Commissioner Shahrulanuar said.

He passed away while being conveyed to Sultanah Noral Ismail Hospital.

On the other hand, the lorry driver, a 45-year-old Malaysian man, did not suffer any injuries.

Police investigating case

The police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of Malaysia’s Road Transport Act.

It refers to the offence of causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

Those convicted face a jail term of between two and 10 years, and a fine of RM5,000 to RM20,000 (S$1,600 to S$6,460).

Also read: 31-year-old S’porean motorcyclist dies after being hit by 2 vehicles in Johor, was set to marry in May

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Featured image adapted from Batu Pahat District Police on Facebook.