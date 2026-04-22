31-year-old S’porean motorcyclist dies after being hit by 2 vehicles in Johor, was set to marry in May

Singaporean man dies after motorcycle overturns, hit by 2 vehicles on Johor highway

A 31-year-old Singaporean man died in the early hours of Monday (20 April) after his motorcycle overturned and was struck by two vehicles along Malaysia’s North–South Expressway.

The accident occurred at about 3am at the 25.1km mark of the southbound expressway near Kulai, Johor.

The deceased has been identified as Feng Hanren (name transliterated from Chinese), who worked as a car salesman and part-time insurance agent.

Motorcyclist lost control before being hit twice

According to Kulai district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Tan Seng Lee, preliminary investigations found that Mr Feng lost control of his motorcycle, which skidded and overturned in the middle of the road.

A Proton car travelling in the left lane then collided with the motorcycle.

“After the impact, the motorcycle was flung into the right lane, where it was struck again by a Ford pickup truck,” he said.

Mr Feng suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of Malaysia’s Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by dangerous driving.

Had returned early from KL trip

Mr Feng’s body has since been repatriated to Singapore for funeral arrangements.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, his father said he received news of the accident at around 5am and rushed to Johor Bahru.

He shared that his son had travelled to Kuala Lumpur with about eight friends and planned to stay for three to four days.

However, he left the group midway to return to Singapore alone after being asked to cover a colleague’s shift.

Medical staff told the family that Mr Feng sustained multiple severe injuries, including a collapsed nasal bone, torn upper lip, bleeding from the mouth, nose, and ears, a fractured skull, and a caved-in chest.

Broken ribs had also punctured his internal organs, causing extensive internal bleeding.

Was set to marry next month

Mr Feng’s fiancée, a 33-year-old flight attendant, said she was on a flight back to Singapore from the United States when the accident occurred.

After landing, she saw numerous missed calls and messages informing her of the tragedy.

“We’ve been together for six years and were going to register our marriage next month. Now I’m left alone,” she said.

She added that the couple had recently moved into their Build-To-Order (BTO) flat and had planned to travel to her hometown in Ipoh in two weeks to discuss wedding arrangements.

Family appeals for witnesses

Mr Feng’s fiancée described him as a careful rider who never sped or rode while fatigued, and hopes the circumstances surrounding the accident can be clarified.

His father added that Malaysian police informed him there were no CCTV cameras at the accident site, making it difficult to reconstruct what happened.

The family is appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage to come forward to assist with investigations.

Also read: S’porean pedestrian falls while crossing JB road, hit by car & taken to NUH

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Featured image adapted from China Press and the internet.