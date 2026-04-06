S’porean pedestrian falls while crossing JB road, hit by car & taken to NUH

Singaporean pedestrian hit by Grab delivery driver in JB after falling on road

On 3 April, a pedestrian was hit by a car in Johor Bahru (JB) after falling while crossing the road.

The man, a Singaporean travel agent, suffered injuries to his head, hands, and feet, and was later sent to the National University Hospital (NUH) in Singapore.

Singaporean pedestrian falls while attempting to avoid oncoming car in JB

JB South District police chief Raub Selamat said on 5 April that the incident took place at the 2km mark of Jalan Tun Abdul Razak at about 3.43pm on 3 April.

Dashcam footage shows the pedestrian crossing the road and reaching the middle of it when a Malaysian Grab driver approached.

The driver veered to the right in an apparent attempt to avoid him. However, the pedestrian appeared to move in the same direction.

He then suddenly fell onto the road while trying to run, ending up directly in the car’s path.

As a result, the vehicle struck him, causing him to spin from the force of the impact.

Footage of the incident later circulated widely on social media, prompting police to launch investigations.

Driver unable to avoid collision

Preliminary investigations found that the driver was unable to avoid the collision after the man suddenly crossed the road.

Online, some netizens questioned the circumstances of the fall, noting that it appeared abrupt in the video and speculating on his intentions.

Pedestrian sustains head injuries, receiving treatment in Singapore

According to JB police, the man sustained injuries to his head, hands, and feet.

He has since returned to Singapore and is receiving treatment at NUH.

Police also urged members of the public to follow traffic rules and avoid crossing roads at undesignated or dangerous areas, as it poses risks to both pedestrians and other road users.

Investigations are ongoing, with authorities stating that appropriate legal action may be taken.

Notably, an overhead bridge was located a short distance from where the accident occurred.

Also read: Man hit by car while dashing through pedestrian crossing in Sengkang, sent to hospital

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Community Roda Johor – CRJ on Facebook.