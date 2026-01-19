Man hit by car while dashing through pedestrian crossing in Sengkang, sent to hospital

Man sprints across pedestrian crossing in Sengkang despite ‘red man’ showing for him

A pedestrian was flung several metres after being hit by a car in Sengkang last Saturday (17 Jan).

Dashcam footage of the accident posted on TikTok showed the man dashing through the pedestrian crossing despite the “red man”.

Pedestrian runs across crossing in Sengkang

The clip, which had a time stamp of 5.55pm on 17 Jan, was taken by a motorist travelling south along Sengkang Central.

As the camcar stopped for a red light at a road junction, a young man in black T-shirt and black shorts is seen running across the road.

This is despite the traffic light showing the “red man” for him.

Impact from car throws pedestrian across Sengkang junction

As the man was sprinting, a red car travelling at considerable speed slammed into him.

The collision caused the shocked camcar driver to shout, “Aiyoh! Whoa!”

Its impact threw the man several metres across the junction.

Man gets up & walks, appears slightly injured

Surprisingly, the man got up quickly and walked back across the intersection.

However, he appeared to be slightly injured as he clutched his left thigh and walked with a slight limp.

The red car reversed back into the road in order to stop safely. Its hood appeared to be slightly dented.

The man was subsequently seen talking to a female pedestrian while wiping his forehead.

The video ended with him walking back to where he was heading, with the camcar driver marvelling at how he still could walk.

Pedestrian sent to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 6.35pm on 17 Jan.

It took at the junction of Buangkok Drive and Sengkang Central, SCDF added.

One person was conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital.

