Girl dashes across pedestrian crossing in Sengkang despite red man, forces driver to brake abruptly

Driver ‘shocked’ to see girl run across Sengkang pedestrian crossing

A girl was seen dashing across a pedestrian crossing despite it showing the “red man” for her, forcing a driver to hit the brakes abruptly.

Footage of the incident, which took place along Sengkang East Road, was posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

Girl in uniform runs across Sengkang crossing

The incident occurred at 1.45pm on Wednesday (22 Oct), said the driver in the caption.

As the camcar approached the road junction, the traffic light was green in its favour.

However, a girl wearing school uniform suddenly emerged from in front of a white car that was waiting to turn right.

She then ran across the pedestrian crossing, although the red man would have been showing for her.

This unexpected encounter forced the camcar to brake immediately to avoid hitting the girl.

Girl ‘unharmed’ & ‘smiling’ after near miss

According to the original poster, the girl “appeared unharmed” and was even “smiling” after the near miss.

However, the same could not be said for the driver — “It gave me quite a shock,” they said, adding that it was fortunate that they managed to brake in time.

Highlighting her “extremely dangerous” behaviour, they urged schools and parents to educate students on road safety.

If not, it could easily lead to “serious consequences”, they added.

Netizens believe more road safety education necessary

Many netizens agreed that students should be better educated on road safety.

Other drivers shared their experiences with pedestrians failing to adhere to traffic regulations, with one commenting that he “drives with extra attention” in Sengkang and Punggol because of this.

Apart from the danger to pedestrians, a user also pointed out that drivers tend to face serious consequences — such as losing their licence — as a result of pedestrians’ carelessness.

However, a netizen criticised the driver for not “slowing down” and braking too late.

In response, another commenter suggested that the driver may not have noticed the girl early in spite of what the dashboard camera had captured.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.