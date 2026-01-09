Man hands out affirmations on S’pore public buses, commuters initially guarded but receptive

Man in Singapore spends 3 hours handwriting affirmations for strangers on buses

A man in Singapore has gone viral after spending hours handwriting and personally delivering affirmations to strangers on public buses during the new year period.

While many commuters initially appeared hesitant, his heartfelt attempt to spread kindness has since drawn praise from netizens, with several describing it as a rare and refreshing sight.

Commuters ‘shocked’ but receptive

In a TikTok video posted on Saturday (3 Jan), the man, Edrick, was seen approaching a woman seated on a bus.

“You don’t need perfection to make real progress,” he told her, before wishing her a happy new year.

Although she appeared uncertain at first, she eventually accepted the handwritten note he offered.

Edrick then made his way down the bus, sharing a different affirmation with each passenger.

While some commuters avoided eye contact or seemed unsure how to respond, most politely received the notes.

As the interaction unfolded, a noticeable shift occurred.

Some passengers appeared increasingly receptive, with a few even waiting expectantly for their turn.

At one point, Edrick shared a fist bump with a young boy after reading out his affirmation.

In a separate video posted the following day (4 Jan), he repeated the gesture on another bus, receiving a similar mix of initial reluctance and quiet openness.

Surprised by commuters’ reactions

Speaking to MS News, Edrick said he was surprised by how warmly many commuters responded.

“Initially, some of them were quite shocked,” the 30-year-old shared. “But after knowing my intentions, most of them were kind enough to reciprocate.”

One interaction, in particular, left a lasting impression.

Edrick admitted that he teared up slightly while sharing an affirmation with one woman, feeling that the message was exactly what she needed to hear at that moment.

Stepping out of his comfort zone

The initiative was not a spontaneous decision. Edrick told MS News that he drew inspiration from a similar act he had seen in the United Kingdom.

Beyond wanting to spread kindness at the start of the year, he also saw the gesture as an opportunity to challenge himself.

By approaching strangers, Edrick hoped to step out of his comfort zone and confront his fear of judgement and rejection.

He shared that he and a friend spent around three hours handwriting the affirmations, even taking time to pray over each note before handing them out.

Netizens commend his kind act

Since being posted online, the videos have garnered thousands of likes, with many netizens noting that such open displays of kindness are uncommon in Singapore.

Several commenters praised Edrick’s courage, with one remarking that it must have taken immense bravery to approach strangers in such a public setting.

Encouraged by the largely positive response, they urged him to continue creating similar content.

However, the videos also sparked discussion.

One commenter joked that they would be “disappointed” if their train of thought was interrupted during a bus ride.

Others raised concerns about privacy, questioning whether commuters were aware that they were being filmed and shared online.

Despite the mixed reactions, many agreed that the gesture offered a small but meaningful reminder of kindness in everyday spaces.

Also read: Strangers rally to clean up egg spill on MRT train, act of kindness goes viral on TikTok

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @edrickinspire on TikTok.