Van driver dies after being trapped in seat during accident with bus in Woodlands

54-year-old van driver was sent to hospital after accident with bus in Woodlands

A 54-year-old van driver died on 20 May after being trapped in his seat during an accident with a bus in Woodlands, the authorities said.

A photo of the aftermath posted in a chat group for motorists on Telegram showed the damaged yellow van next to a green private bus.

Damaged van seen alongside bus along Woodlands Ave 3

According to the image, which was taken by a passing motorist, the van was in the centre lane of the road, with its front smashed in.

Its front bumper was partially dislodged and its windshield was cracked with a hole in it.

Debris was scattered on the road in front of the van.

The bus was to its left on the far-left lane, with no serious damage apparent.

Netizens in the chat group said the accident had occurred along Woodlands Avenue 3 at the junction with Woodlands Avenue 1, near Marsiling MRT station.

Three Traffic Police vehicles arrived at the scene later, others noted.

1 person trapped in driver’s seat

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 1.25pm on 20 May.

It took place along Woodlands Avenue 3 in the direction of Woodlands Square, and involved a bus and a van.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that they found one person trapped in the driver’s seat of a van.

He was rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment.

Van driver passes away in hospital

The 54-year-old male van driver was sent to the hospital in an unconscious state, SPF noted.

SCDF conveyed him to Woodlands Hospital.

However, he subsequently passed away there.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 35-year-old van driver dies in accident with tipper truck along Seletar West Link

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Featured image adapted from SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News on Telegram.