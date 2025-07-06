35-year-old van driver dies in accident with tipper truck along Seletar West Link

2 lanes of Seletar West Link closed off after fatal accident

A 35-year-old van driver has died in an accident with a tipper truck along Seletar West Link on Sunday (6 July) morning.

An image of the aftermath was posted on Telegram, showing at least two lanes of the road closed off due to the accident.

At the scene were a number of police vehicles, as well as tipper trucks lined up along the road. Behind one of the tipper trucks was a grey van.

Blue tent seen on Seletar West Link after accident

A video shared by another netizen, ostensibly taken from a passing vehicle, showed a police blue tent in the middle of the road, next to the van.

No major damage could be observed on the van, but its doors and rear hatch were open, with its contents placed on the road. A police officer was standing next to the vehicle.

The van appeared to have collided with the tipper truck in front of it.

Part of Seletar West Link still closed off 3 hours after accident

According to the clip, the far-left lane which goes towards Yishun Avenue 1 was still accessible.

At 1.03pm, a netizen in the same Telegram channel lamented that part of the Seletar West Link was still closed off up to three hours after the accident.

In a post on X, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said at 10.21am that the accident had taken place after the Tampines Expressway, in the direction of Seletar Aerospace Drive.

Van driver pronounced dead at the scene

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force said it was alerted to an accident at about 10.05am on 6 July.

It took place along Seletar West Link towards Yishun Avenue 1, and involved a van and a tipper truck.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that one person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

He was a 35-year-old male van driver, SPF added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News on Telegram.