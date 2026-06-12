Newton temperature sinks to 20.1°C on 12 June as rain falls across S’pore, PUB warns of flash floods

Newton temperature of 20.1°C on 12 June is lowest so far for 2026

Rain poured over Singapore on Friday (12 June), resulting in the temperature in Newton sinking to 20.1°C — the lowest so far for this year.

The downpour was so heavy that national water agency PUB warned of the risk of flash floods in two areas.

20.1°C temperature in Newton is lowest for 2026

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) website at weather.gov.sg, the lowest recorded temperature for Friday was 20.1°C.

This notable low was detected in Newton at 12.52pm.

In contrast, the highest temperature today was 32.7°C, recorded in Pulau Ubin.

Newton temperature plunged in the morning

Apparently, the climate recorded at the Scotts Road station, previously known as “Newton”, was fairly warm in the morning after 10am, ranging from 29.3°C to a high of 30°C.

However, close to 10.45am, it took a sharp turn downwards, plunging to around 22.5°C just before 11.30am.

For the next two hours or so, it stayed below 23.2°C and went up to 24°C only at about 1.15pm.

Heavy rain started in the late morning

The drop in temperature was possibly caused by the rain that fell over Singapore in the late morning and early afternoon.

PUB alerted on X that heavy rain was expected over the southern, western and central areas of Singapore from 11am to 11.50am.

It later said that the heavy rain would move to the northern, eastern and central areas from 11.50am to 12.30pm.

PUB warns of flash floods

Due to the heavy rain, PUB also warned of the risk of flash floods.

Members of the public were advised to avoid a stretch of Thomson Road from Balestier Road to Novena Rise for the next one hour.

They were also urged to avoid a service road off Upper Paya Lebar Road, near Lim Teck Boo Road, also for one hour.

Previous low of 20.3°C also recorded in Newton

Friday’s 20.1°C temperature in Newton is the lowest so far for this year, with the previous low of 20.3°C recorded on 19 Feb, also in Newton.

Indeed, Newton has a habit of notching remarkable lows in temperature in recent years.

The latest sweater weather led Singapore residents to post several photos and videos of the dark skies on social media.

However, MSS said on 29 May that as there is a more than 80% chance of El Niño forming between June and July 2026,

At the same time, a similar climate phenomenon called a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) may also develop later this year.

Together, they could bring about warmer temperatures and lower rainfall across Singapore and the region until October.

Also read: El Niño expected to hit S’pore in June, warmer weather & haze risk may last till October

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Weather.gov.sg.