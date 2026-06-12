3 dead after supply boat sinks following collision off Pasir Panjang Terminal, search & rescue ongoing

Supply boat sinks after collision with landing craft off Pasir Panjang Terminal

Three people have died after a supply boat sank off Pasir Panjang Terminal, following a collision with a landing craft.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) in a media release on Friday (12 June).

MPA, PCG & SCDF immediately activated

The incident took place at about 9.30am on Friday, when the two vessels collided.

Crafts from the MPA, Police Coast Guard (PCG) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) Marine Division were immediately activated to the incident site.

They have commenced search-and-rescue operations, which include diving operations, MPA said.

Navigational broadcasts were also issued to advise vessels to keep clear of the area.

Bodies believed to be crew of supply boat found in waters off Pasir Panjang

Unfortunately, PCG recovered three bodies from the water.

The deceased are believed to be crew members of the sunken supply boat.

The search and rescue operations are continuing to determine if other supply boat crew members are missing.

Port operations not affected

MPA said that the landing craft that was involved in the collision is stable, and no injuries were reported to the crew members on board.

Operations of the port have not been affected either.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Also read: Missing man’s body found in Indonesian waters after Southern Islands boat collision, he was a Tower Transit engineer

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Featured image adapted from PSA Singapore on Facebook.