Missing man’s body found in Indonesian waters after Southern Islands boat collision, he was a Tower Transit engineer

Man had gone missing after Southern Islands boat collision on 27 March, body found on 30 March

The body of a man who had gone missing after a boat collision in Singapore’s Southern Islands was found floating in the sea off Indonesia three days later, said the police.

The deceased, Mr Chua Muhammad Syafidi, was an engineering supervisor with Tower Transit, said the transport operator in a Facebook post on Sunday (5 April).

Man went missing after collision between pleasure craft & supply vessel off Southern Islands

According to his sister, Mr Syafidi was driving a boat when the collision occurred, causing his boat to sink with him in it.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) told MS News at the time that a pleasure craft had collided with a supply vessel off the Southern Islands at about 4.15am on 27 March.

Three people were on board the pleasure craft — two were rescued but Mr Syafidi was missing after falling overboard.

Missing man’s body found floating off Indonesian island

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received an alert from the Indonesian authorities at about 3pm on 30 March.

A body was found floating motionless off the sea of Karimun, one of the Riau Islands of Indonesia, and retrieved from the waters.

He is believed to be the missing person from the Southern Islands boat collision on 27 March, SPF added.

With regards to that case, a 49-year-old man was arrested for rash navigation of a vessel.

Police investigations are ongoing.

He worked for Tower Transit for 10 years

Shortly after the news broke, Tower Transit paid tribute to Mr Syafidi, saying he had worked for the company for 10 years, rising from vehicle technician to engineering supervisor via dedication and hard work.

He had just finished a part-time Diploma in Operations and Engineering Management and was supposed to attend his graduation ceremony on 5 May.

Being a “talented and creative engineer who loved to learn and grow”, Mr Syafidi took pride in his job of keeping buses running safely and smoothly, Tower Transit noted.

But he was also a “creative spirit”, having built a life-sized replica bus from scratch for the Singapore International Transport Congress & Exhibition (SITCE) in November 2024.

The model is now displayed in the lobby of Bulim Bus Depot, Tower Transit added.

According to a Land Transport Authority (LTA) list of Public Transport Safety and Security Awards (PTSSA) 2023 recipients, Mr Syafidi won a Star Award in that year for making improvements to the design of the transmission jack box.

But Tower Transit said he will be remembered most for “the kindness he showed his colleagues, his readiness to lend a hand, and his ever-present smile”.

That’s why about 100 employees gathered with heavy hearts to bid a final farewell to him at his funeral on Sunday, the company said, adding:

We will miss you, Syafidi. TTS offers our deepest condolences and support to Syafidi’s wife, children and relatives.

Man mourned by sister

Posting on Instagram on 31 March, Mr Syafidi’s sister said he had been found, and asked for time and space for her family.

In a subsequent post, she mourned her brother, recalling him as a “kind” person who was “always there for everyone”, adding:

Everyone who knew you loves you dearly and your absence has left such a deep emptiness in our lives. It will never be the same without you after this.

Later, she posted that his body was released to her family on Sunday and buried on the same day.

Also read: Man missing at sea after boat collision off Southern Islands, family asks for prayers

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Tower Transit Singapore on Facebook and Google Maps.