Man missing at sea after boat collision off Southern Islands, family asks for prayers

Search & rescue operations ongoing for man missing after boat collision off Southern Islands

A man has gone missing at sea following a boat collision off Singapore’s Southern Islands in the early hours of Friday (27 March) morning, with his family taking to social media to ask for prayers.

In an Instagram post shared on the same day, a user said her brother, Mr Chua Muhammad Syafidi, had been missing since about 3am.

Boat was driven by missing man, it sunk after collision

According to the post on Friday afternoon, Mr Chua was driving the boat when the collision occurred, causing the boat to sink with him in it.

His family had not received any updates at the time and hoped that the media would report on the incident to “create a sense of urgency”.

The family also asked for prayers for his safety and well-being, saying they were “waiting for him to return home safely”.

Man overboard after boat collision: MPA

In response to queries from MS News, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said a pleasure craft had collided with a supply vessel off the Southern Islands at about 4.15am on Friday.

Three people were on board the pleasure craft — two were rescued and are safe, but one man who went overboard remains missing.All those on board the supply vessel have been accounted for, with no injuries reported.

Multiple agencies deployed in search effort

MPA said search and rescue operations are ongoing, with its patrol craft deployed alongside assets from the Police Coast Guard and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) Marine Division.

Navigational broadcasts have also been issued to vessels in the vicinity, advising them to keep a lookout.

MPA added that it is in contact with the next-of-kin of the missing person and providing the necessary support.

Search to resume on Saturday morning

In an Instagram story late on Friday night, the missing man’s sister said the underwater search had been suspended for the night, for the safety of the divers.

The underwater and aerial search will resume at 7am on Saturday (28 March).

She urged netizens to keep praying.

Also read: 13-year-old boy reported missing in Kallang River, search suspended till dawn on 26 Feb