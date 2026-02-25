13-year-old boy reported missing in Kallang River, search suspended till dawn on 26 Feb

Search for boy reported missing in Kallang River suspended due to low visibility

A 13-year-old boy was reported missing in the Kallang River on Wednesday (25 Feb), with the authorities searching for more than four hours before temporarily suspending operations.

Photos posted by a nearby resident on Facebook showed a large number of rescue personnel along the river bank.

Police officers, fire engines spotted at the scene

The rescue personnel at the scene had oxygen tanks and gear in preparation for an underwater search, according to a video from the witness.

A long stretch of the bank was cordoned off with police tape.

At a nearby block, several police cars were parked.

At least two fire engines were also spotted.

Boy who fell into Kallang River was reportedly fishing

A witness told Lianhe Zaobao that the incident happened near Block 8B Upper Boon Keng Road, when a group of youngsters had taken off their shoes and were playing near the river between 3pm and 4pm.

A male resident said he heard that four Malay youths were fishing when one of them fell into the river.

It is understood that the missing boy is 13 years old.

Reporters who arrived at the scene saw three youths sitting at a void deck nearby. Two of them were eating, with fish poles next to them.

One of them was being questioned by the police.

The family of the missing boy was also at the scene, but they declined to be interviewed.

Group often fish in the area

A 37-year-old male resident surnamed Dong told Zaobao that he often saw a group of teenagers fishing in the area.

They usually fished at the section of the river near the temple farther down the road, but less commonly at the incident location, as they have to climb over the railing to get to the river.

A “no fishing” sign was seen along the river.

Search to resume at dawn

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted at about 4.30pm to a case of suspected drowning along the Kallang River.

They commenced search operations with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The SCDF, which was alerted at about 4.35pm, told MS News that its firefighters and rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) responded to a water rescue incident at the Kallang River.

DART rescuers conducted an underwater search in the area where the reported missing person was last seen.

But operations were suspended as a safety precaution after searching for more than four hours, due to low visibility as nightfall approached.

“The search will resume at first light the following morning,” SCDF added.

Based on preliminary investigations, no foul play is suspected, SPF noted.

Also read: Body Of Man Found By Kayakers In Pandan River, Believed To Have Fallen Into Waters

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Noris Tavant on Facebook.