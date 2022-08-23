Body Of Man Found By Kayakers In Pandan River, Believed To Have Fallen Into Waters

Kayakers Find Missing Man’s Body In Pandan River On 22 Aug

On Monday (22 Aug), a group of kayakers set out for an expedition from West Coast.

As they were passing through the Pandan River, they spotted what looked like a “gunny sack” floating in the water.

However, when one of the kayakers got closer, he realised it was a body when he saw white hair and tattoos on it.

According to The Straits Times (ST), police later retrieved a 60-year-old man’s body from the waters.

The man, who is believed to have fallen into the Pandan River, was reported missing by his next-of-kin the day before.

60-year-old suspected to have fallen into river on 21 Aug

The victim is suspected to have lost his footing and fallen into the Pandan River on Sunday (21 Aug) morning. His next-of-kin then reported him missing.

At about 6.50am that day, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a call for water rescue at the canal near Block 291E Bukit Batok Street 24.

Lianhe Zaobao reports that at around 9.20am, three SCDF vehicles, an ambulance, and the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) had gathered at the scene.

SCDF officers were seen combing the river in search of the man.

The search operation continued for hours and SCDF eventually left the scene at 11.30am.

SCDF shared that they could not find anyone in the river and continued the search near Block 408 Pandan Gardens.

There, they conducted a visual search along the canal on a boat.

Despite their efforts, the search came to nought and the rescue operation was called off after four-and-a-half hours.

Kayakers spot man’s body in Pandan River

The next morning, 47-year-old Rich Liow and his friends were on a kayaking expedition near the area.

When they were crossing the Pandan River, Mr Liow noticed what he thought was a gunny sack floating on the water.

However, when he approached, he realised that it was a man with tattoos on his back and white hair, ST reports.

Remembering the news about a man who had reportedly fallen into the river just a day ago, the kayakers called the Police Coast Guard.

The police confirmed that they received a call for assistance at 9.57am on Monday (22 Aug).

They later retrieved the body of the 60-year-old man from the waters.

Based on preliminary investigations, the authorities do not suspect foul play.

Kayakers help bring body back to shore

Speaking to ST, the SCDF said they received a call for assistance at the Pandan River at 10.15am. Firefighters then helped to bring the body back to dry land.

While waiting for authorities to arrive, otters reportedly tried to approach the body, but the kayakers chased them off.

They then stayed there even after police and SCDF personnel arrived at the scene.

Mr Liow said they felt like it was their “duty” to take care of the body and bring him back safely to his family, giving them closure.

Two other kayakers from the group, Mr Lim and Mr Chong, helped to tow the body to land using a tandem kayak.

Mr Lim had secured the body with rope and held onto it as Mr Chong kayaked through shallow waters to shore.

They had volunteered to do so as their kayak was nimble enough to navigate the river, which could be very narrow in some parts.

The kayakers then handed over the body to the authorities at around noon.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Lianhe Zaobao.