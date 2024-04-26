70-year-old man found dead in Bukit Merah flat, recently told neighbours to take care

70-year-old man found dead in Bukit Merah flat

On Thursday (25 April), a 70-year-old man was found dead in his one-room rental flat at Block 121 Bukit Merah View.

A week before his demise, he had reminded his neighbours to take care of themselves, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The police have ruled out homicide based on preliminary investigations.

Deceased was the sole dweller in his Bukit Merah flat

When Shin Min Daily reporters visited the flat at about 5pm yesterday (25 April), a heavy decomposing smell filled the corridor outside the man’s unit.

A neighbour told the Chinese news site that the man moved into the flat more than a year ago and lived there by himself.

Another neighbour, 65-year-old Mdm Jiang (transliterated from Chinese), shared that the man had a friendly and warm disposition. Upon meeting neighbours, he would usually greet and chat with them.

The man had previously mentioned to Mdm Jiang that he suffered from the three ‘highs’ of hypertension, high cholesterol, and high blood sugar.

While he occasionally required hospital checkups, he was still able to walk independently.

As he was the sole dweller in his flat, Mdm Jiang speculated that he may have fallen at home and no one was around to assist him in time.

Told neighbours to take care of themselves one week ago

Mdm Jiang added that the man often ate with her and her husband at the community centre. Just last week, they also agreed to attend an event there together.

“He even reminded us to take care of ourselves,” Mdm Jiang said. “It’s shocking to hear this news.”

Neighbours decided to call the police after they detected a foul odour from the flat.

The police pronounced the man dead at the scene at around 3pm yesterday.

Investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 2 men found dead in Hougang & Yishun HDB flats on 2 & 3 April

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Google Maps.