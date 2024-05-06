Restaurant owner in China eerily resembles robot, imitates movements perfectly while serving customers

Restaurant owner perfectly nails robotic movements while serving customers

The owner of a hotpot restaurant in Chongqing, China has a rather unique way of attracting customers to her store.

Wearing makeup that gives her face a glazed, porcelain doll-like look, she moves with robotic precision while serving her customers.

The 26-year-old, who is known only as Ms Qin, has since become an internet sensation.

Moves around restaurant with robot-like posture & movements

In videos of Ms Qin’s performances, which have gone viral, she moves around the restaurant with an evidently stiff and robot-like posture.

At times, she also shifts her position abruptly.

For example, she sharply tilts her head or moves her arms in an angular movement to mimic the limited range of a robotic joint.

Even as customers gaze at her in awe, she never appears to break character as she pours drinks and adds ingredients into the hotpot.

Some clips also show her clinking drinks with her customers, further adding to the interactive appeal of her act.

Has been professionally dancing since she was 12

According to South China Morning Post, Ms Qin’s performances have baffled netizens and left wondering if she is an actual robot.

Eagle-eyed viewers, however, have pointed out very human features, such as the blackheads and pores on her nose.

Some also noticed that her nostrils will move as she breathes.

The restaurant owner has reportedly been dancing professionally since she was 12.

This would explain the stellar control she has over her body movements.

She explained that mimicking a robot is simple for her as its rhythmic and mechanical movements bear similarities to street dance beats.

“It’s about having fun using my talents and adding a unique feature to the restaurant,” Ms Qin said.

