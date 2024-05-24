Singapore Airlines to cease serving meals when seatbelt sign is on

Singapore Airlines to stop serving meals when seatbelt sign is on

Following the SQ321 incident which resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries, Singapore Airlines (SIA) has implemented new in-flight safety measures.

These include ceasing meal services when the seatbelt sign is turned on.

“Singapore Airlines (SIA) has adopted a more cautious approach to managing turbulence in-flight,” said an SIA spokesperson.

SIA implements new in-flight measures when seatbelt sign is lit

In addition to meals, hot beverage service will also be suspended when the seatbelt sign is lit.

During this time, crew members will now be required to be seated with their seatbelts secured.

They will continue to advise passengers to return to their seats and be belted in, in addition to checking on individuals who may need help.

This includes passengers who are in the lavatories.

All loose items and equipment in the cabin and galley will also continue to be secured during poor weather conditions and turbulence.

This is to minimise the risk of turbulence-related injuries.

On 21 May, the severe turbulence that struck flight SQ321 resulted in food items and beverages strewn all over the aircraft floor.

“Pilots and cabin crew are aware of the hazards associated with turbulence,” said an SIA spokesperson to MS News.

“They are also trained to assist customers and ensure cabin safety throughout the flight.”

Existing safety measures implemented during inclement weather will continue to be deployed, The Straits Times (ST) noted.

The airline will continue to review its processes, stating that the safety of passengers and crew is of “utmost importance”.

46 passengers & 2 crew members remain at Bangkok hospital

In an update posted on Thursday (23 May) night, SIA confirmed that 65 passengers and two crew members from SQ321 remain in Bangkok.

Among them, 46 passengers and two crew members are receiving medical attention in the hospital.

According to Reuters, 20 individuals are still under intensive care.

SIA added that it is in touch with all the affected individuals who are in Bangkok. It is also providing them with assistance and support.

Mr Goh Choon Phong, CEO of SIA, expressed his appreciation to those in Singapore, Thailand and other countries for providing their assistance during the trying time.

“I would also like to especially thank the staff at Bangkok Hospital, Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, and Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital, who have been caring tirelessly for our passengers and crew,” Mr Goh said.

Also read: 5 more SQ321 passengers return to S’pore, SIA extending support to families & loved ones

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Reuters.