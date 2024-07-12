River Valley car accident: Coroner rules that driver couldn’t have seen girl running across road

Coroner rules that driver involved in River Valley Road accident couldn’t have seen 4-year-old girl

On 23 January, four-year-old Zara Mei Orlic died after she was run over by a car along River Valley Road.

She was crossing the road with her 32-year-old domestic helper and two-year-old sister.

The coroner’s court found today (12 July) that the driver could not have noticed the young girl as she ran across the road, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

As Zara, an Australian, was only one metre tall, a stationary vehicle completely obscured her from the driver’s view.

Driver reported feeling a sudden impact

Coroner Eddy Tham noted that the helper was carrying the children’s school bags and holding the hand of Zara’s younger sister before the fatal incident.

Meanwhile, Zara was walking a short distance ahead of them.

He added that as Zara dashed across Institution Hill, she did not pay attention to a car coming from her left.

By the time her helper spotted the oncoming vehicle in the second lane, the car had already struck Zara, running over her leg and head.

The driver also reported feeling a sudden impact, as if her vehicle had hit something. Upon checking her rear-view mirror, she realised that she had run over the girl.

The 40-year-old Australian alighted and remained at the accident scene until the police and ambulance arrived.

The distressed helper also contacted Zara’s father, who subsequently rushed down.

Coroner stresses importance of holding the hands of young children when crossing the road

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the driver claimed that she did not see anyone crossing the road before the incident, and would have taken immediate action had she noticed.

Investigations also revealed that Zara had appeared in in-vehicle footage for one second before the collision.

Coroner Tham stressed that the tragic accident was “a timely reminder” to caregivers that they should always hold the hands of young children when crossing the road.

He explained that young children often lack awareness of road dangers and may tend to make sudden movements.

Additionally, their small stature makes it easy for them to be hidden by nearby vehicles or objects.

The helper had told police that she usually held Zara’s hand on the walk home but didn’t do so that day.

In June, a Traffic Police station inspector told the court that the woman was not driving at a fast speed during the collision, nor was she distracted.

According to the driver’s lawyers, the driver has not been charged.

Zara’s parents are also considering their legal options.

