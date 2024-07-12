Ellen DeGeneres announces she will retire after her Netflix special

Ellen DeGeneres confirms retirement after Netflix special

American comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres recently confirmed that she will soon retire for good.

During her show at the San Francisco Bay Area last week, the 66-year-old entertainment icon said that she would be “done” after her upcoming Netflix special hits the screens.

Her special is projected to be released later this year, though an exact date has yet to be confirmed.

Thanked the audience for ‘still caring’ after she was cancelled

According to San Francisco news site SFGate, Ellen DeGeneres confirmed her retirement during her ‘Ellen’s Last Stand…Up’ farewell tour at the Luther Burbank Centre for the Arts in Santa Rosa.

In her speech, she thanked the audience for “still caring”.

She also gave them updates about her life since her last public appearance, such as getting pet chickens.

“And I got kicked out of show business for being mean,” she added.

In 2020, some of Ellen Degeneres’ former employees told Buzzfeed that they experienced a toxic work culture under her leadership.

The exposé went viral, sparking a wave of cancel culture against the talk show host.

Amid these accusations, The Ellen Show ended in 2022.

Said that it was the last time fans would see her

Ellen Degeneres maintained that while she was “many things”, she was “not mean”.

A fan later asked if they would be able to catch her on Broadway or the movies, to which she replied:

Um, no. This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done.

Another audience member requested she reprise her role as Dory in a future Pixar film, but she declined, saying, “No, I’m going bye-bye.”

Also read: DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Formerly From The Ellen Show Passes Away From Gunshot Wound

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from New York Post.