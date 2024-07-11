BBC commentator’s wife & 2 girls killed by crossbow in UK, 26-year-old detained

BBC commentator’s wife & 2 daughters killed by crossbow in UK

On Tuesday (9 July), a crossbow attack at a private residence in Bushey, England, left three women dead.

The victims involved in the triple murder are the wife and two daughters of BBC racing commentator John Hunt.

A 26-year-old suspect, who is believed to have been in a relationship with one of the girls, has been detained.

Neighbours heard piercing scream before the murders

According to The Telegraph, the family’s neighbours heard a piercing scream before the fatal incident.

A resident said that armed police subsequently arrived at the scene and yelled for them to stay in their homes.

“They shut us off and basically put us into lockdown,” the resident recounted.

The murderer fled shortly after the screams dissipated, reported Daily Mail UK.

Thereafter, the three women — Louise Hunt, 25, Carol Hunt, 61, and Hannah Hunt, 28 — were found with serious injuries in their residence.

They were subsequently pronounced dead.

Police arrested 26-year-old suspect the following day

Following the murders, Hertfordshire Police launched a manhunt for 26-year-old Kyle Clifford.

On Wednesday (10 July), the police confirmed that Clifford had been arrested near Lavender Hill Cemetery in Enfield, London.

He was found to have sustained some injuries.

BBC said the police did not fire any shots at him.

BBC also issued a note to the staff of BBC Live after the tragedy ensued, which read:

The news today about John Hunt’s family is utterly devastating. Our thoughts are with John and his family at this incredibly difficult time and we will provide him with all the support we can.

Other notable figures have also offered their condolences.

Sky Sports Racing took to X to express that it is “deeply saddened by the tragic deaths”.

Former England footballer Michael Owen said while the country celebrates its advancement into the finals of Euro 2024, everyone should “spare a thought for John Hunt”.

He added: “I can’t remember feeling so utterly horrified in years.”

Investigations are ongoing.

