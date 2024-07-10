Man in Taiwan allegedly stabs wife to death before fatally suffocating himself & son

Man in Taiwan allegedly stabs wife to death, found dead later with baby boy

On Tuesday (9 July), a 42-year-old man in Taiwan allegedly stabbed his 43-year-old wife to death at their residence.

He then took their son, who was less than a year old, and drove to Yangmingshan, a national park.

The pair was later found dead in the car.

Based on investigations, the man is suspected of suffocating the toddler before strangling himself with a belt.

Woman was found dead with 7 stab wounds

According to Taiwan news site United Daily News, it is understood that the three family members — Liao (the husband), Ms Liu (the wife) and their son — lived with Ms Liu’s 72-year-old mother in an apartment at Sanchong District.

At around 5pm on Tuesday, the elderly woman, Mdm Zheng, arrived home and found Ms Liu motionless and covered in blood on the living room floor.

Meanwhile, her son-in-law and grandson were nowhere to be found. Mdm Zheng then proceeded to make a report.

Ms Liu was later conveyed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead at around 6pm.

She reportedly sustained seven stab wounds — four to her abdomen, two to her chest and one to her neck.

Man & son later found dead inside car

Upon reviewing surveillance footage, police officers noted that Ms Liu was breastfeeding her toddler around 12pm on the day of the fatal incident.

At about 1pm, she screamed for approximately a minute before stopping.

Shortly after, Liao was captured leaving the house with their son in his arms before driving towards Yangmingshan.

The police found Liao’s car at around 7pm. At that time, Liao and his son were dead inside the vehicle.

A fruit knife was found in the family’s residence, however it has not been confirmed to be the murder weapon.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.

The couple, who were married for more than two years, reportedly had recent quarrels over raising their child.

