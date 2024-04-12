Body with gunshot wound found in suitcase in Cambodia, Taiwanese man arrested

Man’s body with gunshot wound discovered in suitcase in Cambodia

A 31-year-old casino dealer in Cambodia was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head on Wednesday (10 April). Police discovered his body in a suitcase.

The Taiwanese suspect, also 31, has since been arrested, reported The Cambodia China Times.

Prior to the fatal incident, the duo had been involved in a heated argument.

Suspect shot deceased in the temple after getting into an argument

According to the report, the accused, surnamed Lin, had arranged to meet the deceased, Mr Liu (both names transliterated from Chinese) at a hotel near a riverside in Phnom Penh on 5 April.

Mr Lin allegedly borrowed 2 million Thai Baht (S$74,400) from Mr Liu for usury purposes.

During the meeting, however, they got into an altercation. This triggered Mr Lin to shoot Mr Liu in the temple, resulting in his demise.

He then stuffed Mr Liu’s body in a suitcase and dragged it to another hotel, which was about 300 metres away.

Police found suitcase containing body in hotel, together with pistol and bullets

Two days after the murder, the deceased’s family received a WeChat text claiming that Mr Liu was kidnapped.

The sender also demanded a ransom of USD40,000 (S$54,200) from them.

During investigations, the police obtained footage of Mr Lin dragging the suitcase into the new hotel, enabling them to trace his location.

At the hotel, they arrested him and found the black suitcase containing Mr Liu’s body.

The police also recovered a pistol and four bullets at the scene.

At present, the deceased’s body is awaiting identification from his relatives.

Also read: Man Shot Dead In Johor Convenience Store, Gangsters Allegedly Overturn Casket At His Wake

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from The Cambodia China Times.