Man Shot Dead In Johor Convenience Store, Gangsters Allegedly Overturn Casket At His Wake

Man Shot Dead In Alleged Revenge Act In Johor Convenience Store

On 20 Mar, 38-year-old Ke Jin Hao (name transliterated from Chinese) was shot to death in a convenience store in Taman Melodies, Johor Bahru.

It is suspected that he was killed by gangsters in an act of revenge.

A day later, a group of 20 allegedly wreaked havoc at his wake and even overturned his casket.

Johor police are now investigating the matter.

Man shot to death in Johor convenience store

According to China Press, Ke was shot dead in a 24-hour convenience store at around 1am in the morning of 20 Mar. He apparently fell on his face after being shot.

Police rushed to the scene to investigate the matter.

Ke was allegedly part of a gang, and is speculated to be involved in a murder in 2017.

China Press reported in 2020 that a 44-year-old man was stabbed at a petrol station. A BMW car then ran him over multiple times, causing his death. Due to blurry CCTV footage, no one was convicted for the crime.

This case thus led to suspicions that Ke’s death was an act of revenge.

Group of suspected gangsters wreak havoc at wake

Meanwhile, a video circulating on social media claimed that a group of people visited Ke’s wake at his family home and vandalised the venue. They were suspected to be a group of gangsters.

The clip clearly showed Ke’s overturned coffin lying on its side on the floor.

The group apparently made a complete mess of the surrounding area, knocking down funeral wreaths outside the house.

The seating area for guests was evidently also not spared.

Johor police has confirmed that a group of about 20 men caused a commotion at his wake on 21 Mar.

Police investigating matter

Johor Police Chief Commisioner Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat addressed the matter yesterday (23 Mar) in a press conference.

The Star quoted the police chief as saying that they were still in the midst of identifying the suspect responsible for the murder. They are also investigating potential links between the murder and gangs.

He said, “We will investigate this case thoroughly, including whether it is related to any gangs and the motive of the group of men who caused the commotion.”

He also described the case as “shocking” as Johor has not seen an incident of this nature in “a very long time”.

The case is classified under Section 302 of Malaysia’s Penal Code for murder, and the attack during the funeral is classified under Section 148 for rioting.

Addressing the speculations of his involvement in the 2017 murder, the police chief said that they cannot confirm it yet but affirmed that they would have already charged Ke if he was a suspect.

However, he did confirm that Ke has criminal records relating to drugs and crime.

