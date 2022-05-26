Man Shot Dead In Front Of Family Outside M’sia Eatery, Police Investigating

Man Shot Dead Outside Kedah Eatery On 25 May

Here in Singapore, arguably one of the safest countries in the world, we almost never hear of shooting incidents.

Over the Causeway, however, a man was recently shot dead by 4 masked individuals in Kedah, Malaysia.

The man was allegedly shot eight times, after which he succumbed to his injuries.

Police subsequently closed the eatery and cordoned off the area. Investigations are currently ongoing.

Man shot dead by four masked assailants

On Wednesday (25 May) afternoon, a man was shot dead in broad daylight along Jalan Kampung Baru.

At about 12.30pm, he reportedly left the eatery with his wife, his child, and a friend, and was about to enter his car.

However, four men in full-face helmets pulled up next to the vehicle on two motorcycles

They proceeded to fire several shots at the victim from less than a metre away as the victim’s family and bystanders watched.

One of the men even got off the motorcycle and shot him in the head, reported The Star.

According to Malay Mail, the victim passed away on the spot due to severe injuries to the face and body. Eight bullet casing were reportedly found at the scene so far.

Thankfully, the victim’s wife, son, and friends were not hurt.

Suspected to be a revenge killing

After the incident, police closed the eatery temporarily for investigations.

The police later identified the man as Murali Shunmugam, a regular at the eatery.

Kedah Police chief CP Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad said that the police will be studying CCTV cameras in the surrounding areas.

They will also be looking for witnesses to assist with investigations.

As of the time of this article, the motive of the shooting has yet to be determined.

However, notably, China Press reported that Shunmugam was believed to be involved in gang and drug activities.

His murder is suspected to be an act of revenge killing.

Hope police investigations get to bottom of the incident

It’s hard to imagine how traumatising it must have been for the victim’s loved ones to have witnessed the gruesome shooting.

Hopefully, police investigations will get to the bottom of the incident and offer them some form of closure.

MS News sends our condolences to the victim’s friends and family. May he rest in peace.

