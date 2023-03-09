24-Year-Old Motorcyclist Passes Away After Loyang Avenue Collision, Car Driver Arrested

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Motorcyclist Passes Away In Loyang Collision, Driver Arrested For Careless Driving

In the early hours of Thursday (9 Mar), a motorcyclist was involved in a fatal collision with a car in Loyang.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the 24-year-old motorcyclist passed away at the scene.

Police later arrested the 57-year-old driver for reckless driving causing death.

Accident at Loyang Avenue & Cranwell Road junction

The fatal accident took place at around midnight on Thursday (9 Mar).

62-year-old taxi driver Mr Lan was passing by the junction of Loyang Avenue and Cranwell Road at around 3am when he spotted the ominous blue police tent along the road.

A wrecked motorcycle could be seen beside the tent. The road was also littered with wreckage from the accident, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Motorcyclist passes away at collision site

The police and SCDF were alerted to the accident at about 12.30am.

Upon arrival, paramedics attended to the motorcyclist. However, he passed away at the scene.

Police are now investigating the accident.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the 57-year-old man who was driving the car has been arrested.

He is suspected of driving carelessly, resulting in death.

