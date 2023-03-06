Food Delivery Rider Dies After Colliding With 2 Cars In Hougang, Police Investigating Incident

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Food Delivery Rider Dies After Accident With 2 Cars In Hougang

On Sunday (5 Mar) afternoon, a deadly collision occurred when two cars crashed into a food delivery worker on a motorcycle in Hougang.

Authorities conveyed the 41-year-old worker to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

Investigations into the accident are now ongoing.

Food delivery rider involved in collision with 2 cars in Hougang

According to Shin Min Daily News, the accident occurred at around 2.50pm on 5 Mar at the junction of Hougang Avenue 8 and Hougang Avenue 4.

Speaking to the Chinese daily, a witness, Mr Hong, said he heard a loud noise when he was at home.

When he went outside to see what happened, he saw that an accident had occurred at the intersection.

There was a black car and a white SUV on the road.

Mr Hong also saw a motorcyclist beside them, lying down on the ground and clearly injured.

When Shin Min Daily News rushed down to the scene, they saw several members of the public trying to help the victim on the road divider.

The motorcycle was around 10 metres away from him.

Case currently under investigation

The driver of the white SUV told Shin Min Daily News that he had stopped in front of the traffic light, intending to turn right and continue down Hougang Avenue 4.

However, he later crashed into the black car, culminating in a further collision with the motorcycle.

The impact of the accident reportedly sent the rider flying, and he fell against the road divider.

His leg had become twisted and appeared to have sustained a fracture, the SUV driver added.

Police confirmed to Shin Min Daily News that the worker had slipped into a coma and later passed away in a nearby hospital.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.