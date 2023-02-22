Rider Loses Wife In Fatal TPE Accident, They Just Got Married 3 Weeks Ago

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Newly Married Couple Gets Into Fatal Accident On TPE

A fatal accident took place on the Tampines Expressway (TPE) on Monday (20 Feb) involving a minibus and two motorcycles.

The accident claimed the life of 26-year-old Ms Yasmin Abdullah, who had been a pillion on one of the motorcycles.

Berita Harian (BH) recently reported that the couple involved in the accident were newlyweds. The husband, 29 -year-old Mr Muhammad Zahid Abdul Gaffar, was sending his wife to work when the fateful event occurred.

Couple in fatal TPE accident just got married

A TikTok video summarising the recent events as well as the couple’s story claimed that they held their wedding ceremony on 29 Jan 2023.

According to Berita Harian, the ceremony occurred at Orchid Country Club.

Speaking to the Malay publication, the victim’s father shared that the wedding was the sweetest moment for Ms Yasmin as it was one of her life’s wishes to get married.

He also stated that his son-in-law was a devoted husband who frequently sent his wife to work despite working from home himself.

It was truly a tragedy that his last moments with his beloved happened during this act of dedication to his wife.

One killed & one injured in fatal accident

The fatal accident that took Ms Yasmin’s life happened at around 8am on Monday (20 Feb).

Her husband, Mr Zahid, was conscious, while she reportedly wasn’t. The SCDF subsequently conveyed both of them to Changi General Hospital, where Ms Yasmin eventually succumbed to her injuries.

BH cited Ms Yasmin’s autopsy report, which stated that she passed away from various injuries. Although Mr Zahid also sustained serious injuries, he made it through several surgeries.

A Facebook update by his sister on 21 Feb mentioned that he was in stable condition in the hospital. The family, who was still grieving another recent loss, appealed for prayers for Mr Zahid.

Meanwhile, the other motorcyclist involved and the 54-year-old minibus driver did not need medical attention.

According to The Straits Times, police arrested the latter for careless driving causing death.

Loved ones speak highly of victim

Following her death, many of Ms Yasmin’s loved ones spoke highly about her character.

While her family members described her as a happy, funny, and lovable person, her colleagues remembered her for being charming and good-hearted.

BH also revealed the victim suffered from Crohn’s Disease.

Despite her health struggles and her costly medication, she had dreams to continue her studies. She held a diploma in Pharmaceutical Sciences from Temasek Polytechnic.

Condolences to the bereaved family

At the time of her death, Ms Yasmin had already worked as a dental assistant for six years. Sadly, the tragedy ended her life and her dreams.

Her body was safely buried at Pusara Aman at 4pm on Tuesday (21 Feb).

MS News extends our sincere condolences to Ms Yasmin’s loved ones. We hope they’ll find the strength to overcome this devastating loss.

